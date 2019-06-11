< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Longtime bus driver brings sunshine to clients </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/longtime-bus-driver-brings-sunshine-to-clients";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kelly\x20Ring\x2c\x20\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412086748" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - For nearly three decades, there has been no brighter ray of light on the Sunshine Line than Dorcas Figueroa. </p><p>“I love her that’s all I can say. She’s wonderful,” said passenger Patricia O’Neal. </p><p>“She’s like family. Maybe even better than family absolutely a lot of times,” offered passenger Flavia Torano.</p><p>She’s logged close to a half-million miles transporting senior across Hillsborough County. </p><p>“We take them to the mall, we take them to get their medicines, doctors’ offices, just in general whatever they need," said Figueroa. </p> <div id='continue-text-412086748' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412086748' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412086748' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412086748', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412086748'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>They are the reason why she’s stayed behind the wheel for this long. </p><p>“I love the people, I love the elderly," Figueroa continued. "I was raised with elderly people so I enjoy working with them."</p><p>“I think she’s marvelous," Torano said. "She’s the best that could ever happen to us because she understands us, she empathizes with us, she knows we have problems, she laughs with us, and she cries with us. She’s the best."</p><p>“Dorcas is a wonderful person. She has that kind of personality that is uplifting. More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Disabled_artist_sells_jewelry_to_help_ot_0_7378600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Disabled_artist_sells_jewelry_to_help_ot_0_7378600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Disabled_artist_sells_jewelry_to_help_ot_0_7378600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Disabled_artist_sells_jewelry_to_help_ot_0_7378600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Disabled_artist_sells_jewelry_to_help_ot_0_7378600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Artist Romona Johnson, making and designing jewelry has special meaning in her life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Artist with disability sells jewelry to help others</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Artist Romona Johnson, making and designing jewelry has special meaning in her life.</p><p>"It helps me. It's therapeutic," said Romona. "It puts me at peace."</p><p>Romona suffers from reflex sympathetic dystrophy, a chronic neurological condition that causes severe pain in her arms and legs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/houses-become-home-for-once-homeless-veterans" title="Houses become home for once-homeless veterans" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Once_homeless_veterans_given_place_to_li_0_7361194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Once_homeless_veterans_given_place_to_li_0_7361194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Once_homeless_veterans_given_place_to_li_0_7361194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Once_homeless_veterans_given_place_to_li_0_7361194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Once_homeless_veterans_given_place_to_li_0_7361194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A retired soldier is helping her homeless brothers and sisters get back on their feet. Her caring service for her comrades is what's right with Tampa Bay." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houses become home for once-homeless veterans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A retired soldier is helping her homeless brothers and sisters get back on their feet. Her caring service for her comrades is what's right with Tampa Bay.</p><p>After years in prison for drug-related offenses, Ramon Gonzales is thankful for a place to call home.</p><p>"I had nowhere to live. I was living in my car at the time," Gonzales said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/100-year-old-volunteer-credits-giving-back-for-longevity" title="100-year-old volunteer credits giving back for longevity" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hospice_volunteer_celebrates_100th_year_0_7356829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hospice_volunteer_celebrates_100th_year_0_7356829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hospice_volunteer_celebrates_100th_year_0_7356829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hospice_volunteer_celebrates_100th_year_0_7356829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Hospice_volunteer_celebrates_100th_year_0_7356829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="She isn't a doctor, but Terry Pelegrino gives hands-on healing through volunteer work with Suncoast Hospice." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>100-year-old volunteer credits giving back for longevity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>She isn't a doctor, but Terry Pelegrino gives hands-on healing through volunteer work with Suncoast Hospice.</p><p>She practices Reiki.</p><p>"This is an energy of my body going in to relax her body," explained Pelegrino. "It gives them a better outlook." At 100, she is not ready to slow down. 