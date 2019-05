- The March of Dimes wants to give a fighting chance to every premature baby.

One mom made long trips to Tampa General Hospital to get her twins the help they needed. Anna North's whirlwind of emotions are finally easing now that her twin baby boys are in strong recovery after a rough start.

"You don't know how its going to go," said Anna. "Its stressful not knowing is always stressful."

Anna North's twins, Matthew and Adrian Harbaz, are doing great.

"They are alive and well and they are growing. They are gaining weight and they are with me."

They were born at 30 weeks at Tampa General Hospital.

"Adrian was 3 pounds and 2 ounces and Matthew was 3 pounds 8 ounces," explained Anna.

The baby boys needed treatments of surfactant, a protein that keeps small air sacs in the lungs from collapsing. March of Dimes and TGH help fund research for premature births.

The result: Preemies have better success at surviving early births. Dr. Sarah Obican said TGH supports research to further reduce outcomes of high-risk pregnancies.

"I love the fact that we are leading the way but we are hoping that example leads other people in our community to do the same," she said. "Anna is so thankful our community has stepped-up over the years to support the March of Dimes mission. The best joy for any mom you know the special bond between child and Its an amazing feeling. The best feeling."