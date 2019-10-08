< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Metro Ministries awarded for community service By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 08 2019 03:45PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 08 2019 07:04PM EDT
Updated Oct 08 2019 07:08PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Metropolitan Ministries received a national award for its services in the Bay Area.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.metromin.org/stories/introducing-metro-brigaide/">Metro Brigaide</a> has been on a humanitarian mission to help the homeless. The venture was started last year to serve the Bay Area's displaced population. The program is staffed by AmeriCorps.</p><p>"We want to make sure that people know where they can get a hot meal, where they take a hot shower, do their laundry, access to transportation and employment," said Metropolitan Ministries Brigaide Leader John Paul Comas. "Last year we served about 1900 unique individuals out in the community that would not have been able to access service otherwise."</p><p>All their handwork is being rewarded. Metro Ministries was chosen from a pool of 500 nominations for the Outstanding Service Award from America's Service Commission.</p><p>"It's an honor," explained Comas. "It's definitely humbling to know that there other people out there in the country looking at what we are doing."</p> <div id='continue-text-431664157' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431664157' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431664157' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431664157', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431664157'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It is just an amazing experience. More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_0_7690268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_0_7690268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_0_7690268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_0_7690268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_0_7690268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose Garcia, Jr. is 61, but he's been racing since a very young age and spends most of his time at the track. His son followed in his footsteps. Almost 40 years ago, Jose bought a track and named it the Ambassador Racing School, which his son ran fo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father, son form lifelong bond over go-cart racing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 03:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A son's dream to race go-carts inspired his father to buy a race track.</p><p>Jose Garcia, Jr. is 61, but he's been racing since a very young age and spends most of his time at the track.</p><p>His son followed in his footsteps. Almost 40 years ago, Jose bought a track and named it the Ambassador Racing School, which his son ran for many years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/thousands-continue-their-educations-at-tampa-woman-s-college-in-rwanda" title="Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda" data-articleId="431204223" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Tampa_woman_starts_college_in_Rwanda_0_7686623_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, the road to help others has been long but fulfilling. Elizabeth is the CEO and founder of the Akilah Institute, a non-profit college for women in Kigali, Rwanda." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 07:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, the road to help others has been long but fulfilling.</p><p>"I grew up in Tampa but went to Rwanda when I was 21," she said.</p><p>Elizabeth is the CEO and founder of the Akilah Institute, a non-profit college for women in Kigali, Rwanda.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/students-learn-cpr-during-culinary-class" title="Students learn CPR during culinary class" data-articleId="431081133" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_0_7685129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_0_7685129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_0_7685129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_0_7685129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Students_learn_CPR_during_culinary_class_0_7685129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Winter Haven culinary teacher is cooking up a very important, potentially life-saving lesson for her students." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Students learn CPR during culinary class</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Winter Haven culinary teacher is cooking up a very important, potentially life-saving lesson for her students.</p><p>Betsy Zinsmeister's culinary class at Winter Haven High School is learning CPR.</p><p>Zinsmeister included CPR in her curriculum after an incident in 2013.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 