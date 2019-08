- Getting ready for school is a big deal this time of year and clothing is a huge expense, but Metropolitan Ministries is helping Pasco families find relief.

Kristin Hooks and her daughters Serenity and Madison are excited to be shopping for school clothes at Metropolitan Ministries Pasco.

“I love it. I love it,” said Hooks. “Anything helps out when you have four girls in this economy.”

“No kid wants to go to school without clothes or shoes. It’s definitely on the priority to have nice clothes to start school in,” added Hooks.

The outreach is four years old and has helped more than 450 families a month.

“Our volunteers have been saying they have been really busy these last couple of weeks. They have been having a lot more families coming in, which means we’re needing to fill, fill our shelves with more clothes,” said Mary Treichel of Metropolitan Ministries Pasco.

The goal is to help supply families on a tight budget with gently worn clothes and shoes.

“I know for me, somebody who is on a fixed income, I have to wait every week to get additional funds after school starts to get more outfits for them,” said Hooks.

“A lot of them have grown over the summer so their clothes don’t fit and it’s always great to start with a new outfit, especially for the first day of school,” added Treichel.

Providing clothes to students can help build their self-esteem, insuring a successful and enjoyable school year.

LINK: To give or get help, visit their website