On 70th anniversary, couple reveals secret to happy marriage

- Charles and Betty Kelley's love affair started more than 70 years ago. On their anniversary, May 1, their family is throwing a surprise party.

Ahead of the celebration, we sat down with the Kelleys to find out the secret to 70 years of marriage.

When they met, in 1948, they both worked at a department store in Louisville, Kentucky.

"She was in sales. I was in the delivery department," Charles recalls. "I went down to buy a shirt. That's how I met her. And one thing led to another."

If you want to bring a smile to Betty's face, ask her how old she was when she got married.

"Eighteen," she laughed. "We went together three months before we got married."

Charles said, also laughing, "Well, we got along. She was a good cook and she got to my stomach."

They have been inseparable ever since.

"We like the same things and I can read his mind sometimes, and he can read mine. I know he can," Betty said.

Charles was born in Shelby County, Kentucky in 1928. Betty was born in Louisville in 1930.

The couple believe they found the key to a happy marriage.

"We work things out. We get angry like everybody else but we don't stay that way," Betty explained.

"We never went to bed mad. If we had our differences we would make up before we went to bed," Charles echoed.

Their advice has lasted a lifetime.

The couple moved to Florida in 1986. Charles worked until he was 84 years old. He and Betty have three children.