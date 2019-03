- It takes a lot of planning and time to pull off a successful Strawberry Festival.

Thanks to one woman's love and commitment, it comes off without a hitch.

With a hug and a smile, Ellany Johnson greets the vendors at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

"I always hug all of my vendors and greet them every day and see if they have any needs," said Strawberry Festival Vendor Manager Ellany Johnson. "I try to take care of it."

Ellany has been the vendor manager for the festival for 25 years.

"It has just grown by leaps and bounds all the time that I have been here," she said.

She oversees more than 400 concessioners and exhibitors at the yearly celebration.

"That's a big job, but it's fun," Ellany said.

She started as a volunteer at the festival in 1972.

"Its like family. We got one or two that's been here probably almost 40 years," she said.

Many employees of the festival consider Ellany to be a one of a kind treasure.

"I guess a few words that would describe her would be that she is the heart and soul of this festival," Public Relations Director Jennifer Morgan said.

Ellany's goal is to create a fun and unique experience for the fairgoers. She believes her effort has positive results for her, too.

"We work hard to make them happy and feel at home and enjoy our fair while they are here," she said. "I get a lot more love back than I give."