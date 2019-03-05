< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fspecial-attention-given-to-strawberry-festival-vendors width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Special attention given to Strawberry Festival vendors 05 2019 07:09PM PLANT CITY, Fla. (FOX 13) - It takes a lot of planning and time to pull off a successful Strawberry Festival. Thanks to one woman's love and commitment, it comes off without a hitch. 

With a hug and a smile, Ellany Johnson greets the vendors at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

"I always hug all of my vendors and greet them every day and see if they have any needs," said Strawberry Festival Vendor Manager Ellany Johnson. "I try to take care of it."

Ellany has been the vendor manager for the festival for 25 years.

"It has just grown by leaps and bounds all the time that I have been here," she said. 

She oversees more than 400 concessioners and exhibitors at the yearly celebration.

"That's a big job, but it's fun," Ellany said.

She started as a volunteer at the festival in 1972. We got one or two that's been here probably almost 40 years," she said.

Many employees of the festival consider Ellany to be a one of a kind treasure.

"I guess a few words that would describe her would be that she is the heart and soul of this festival," Public Relations Director Jennifer Morgan said. 

Ellany's goal is to create a fun and unique experience for the fairgoers. She believes her effort has positive results for her, too.

"We work hard to make them happy and feel at home and enjoy our fair while they are here," she said. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay" data-meta-title="Special attention given to Strawberry Festival vendors" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/05/Strawberry_fest_manager_takes_care_of_he_6_6856263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/special-attention-given-to-strawberry-festival-vendors">Special attention given to Strawberry Festival vendors</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/special-attention-given-to-strawberry-festival-vendors"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fspecial-attention-given-to-strawberry-festival-vendors"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393354190" data-author="Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-community-theater-gives-every-actor-a-voice" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393354190&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Tampa community theater gives every actor a voice" data-meta-description="A community theater is touching the lives of a very special group of teens and adults. It's using acting to boost their self-esteem. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay" data-meta-title="Tampa community theater gives every actor a voice" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Community_theater_gives_every_actor_a_vo_2_6861304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-community-theater-gives-every-actor-a-voice">Tampa community theater gives every actor a voice</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-community-theater-gives-every-actor-a-voice"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Ftampa-community-theater-gives-every-actor-a-voice"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="392934894" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/plant-city-students-bond-over-strawberries" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=392934894&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Plant City students bond over strawberries" data-meta-description="Students from Robinson Elementary in Plant City are having fun and learning while picking strawberries on the campus of Turkey Creek Middle School. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Straz Center helps students shine with free performing arts program" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/28/vlcsnap-2019-02-28-15h23m51s914_1551385551412_6837224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/straz-center-helps-students-shine-with-free-performing-arts-program">Straz Center helps students shine with free performing arts program</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/straz-center-helps-students-shine-with-free-performing-arts-program"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fstraz-center-helps-students-shine-with-free-performing-arts-program"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391983850" data-author="Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/two-time-organ-transplant-recipient-wants-to-inspire-others" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391983850&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Two-time organ transplant recipient wants to inspire others" data-meta-description="One woman's determination is inspiring others. She's had more than her fair share of health obstacles. Now she's giving back in a big way. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Two-time organ transplant recipient wants to inspire others" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/27/vlcsnap-2019-02-27-16h02m01s046_1551301567190_6832334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/two-time-organ-transplant-recipient-wants-to-inspire-others">Two-time organ transplant recipient wants to inspire others</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/two-time-organ-transplant-recipient-wants-to-inspire-others"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Ftwo-time-organ-transplant-recipient-wants-to-inspire-others"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391797915" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/hospice-volunteer-program-offers-helping-hand-to-patients-and-caregivers" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391797915&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Hospice volunteer program offers helping hand to patients and caregivers" data-meta-description="Sonia Hidalgo is making sure her home cooked dinner is perfect. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay,Seen on TV" data-meta-title="Hospice volunteer program offers helping hand to patients and caregivers" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/26/Hospice_volunteers_help_patients__caregi_1_6827469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/hospice-volunteer-program-offers-helping-hand-to-patients-and-caregivers">Hospice volunteer program offers helping hand to patients and caregivers</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/hospice-volunteer-program-offers-helping-hand-to-patients-and-caregivers"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fhospice-volunteer-program-offers-helping-hand-to-patients-and-caregivers"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="391576672" data-author="Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/st-pete-martial-arts-academy-changing-young-lives" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=391576672&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="St. Pete martial arts academy changing young lives" data-meta-description="A St. Petersburg couple is shaping the&nbsp;lives of young children for the better. As we honor African American Heritage month, we discovered how a Midtown neighborhood program is what's right with Tampa Bay. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay" data-meta-title="St. Pete martial arts academy changing young lives" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/25/Martial_arts_instills_discipline__love_i_1_6823385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/st-pete-martial-arts-academy-changing-young-lives">St. Pete martial arts academy changing young lives</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/st-pete-martial-arts-academy-changing-young-lives"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fst-pete-martial-arts-academy-changing-young-lives"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390984008" data-author="Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/therapist-advises-how-to-move-forward-after-a-breakup" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390984008&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Therapist advises how to move forward after a breakup" data-meta-description="Moving forward isn't easy after a breakup. " data-meta-keywords="What's Right with Tampa Bay" data-meta-title="Therapist advises how to move forward after a breakup" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/vlcsnap-2019-02-22-11h27m46s131_1550853264039_6809589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/therapist-advises-how-to-move-forward-after-a-breakup">Therapist advises how to move forward after a breakup</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/therapist-advises-how-to-move-forward-after-a-breakup"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Ftherapist-advises-how-to-move-forward-after-a-breakup"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390771746" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/walk-to-raise-awareness-about-eating-disorders" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390771746&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Walk to raise awareness about eating disorders" data-meta-description="Wendy Levine has spent most of her life battling an eating disorder. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Walk to raise awareness about eating disorders" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/21/vlcsnap-2019-02-21-15h04m00s256_1550783567718_6806324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/walk-to-raise-awareness-about-eating-disorders">Walk to raise awareness about eating disorders</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/walk-to-raise-awareness-about-eating-disorders"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fwalk-to-raise-awareness-about-eating-disorders"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="390527118" data-author="Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/world-youth-day-a-once-in-a-lifetime-pilgrimage-for-local-church-group" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=390527118&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fwhat_s_right_with_tampa_bay%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="World Youth Day a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage for local church group" data-meta-description="Teens and leaders from St. Timothy&#39;s Catholic Church recently took a trip they will never forget.&nbsp;They traveled to Panama to see Pope Francis for World Youth Day.&nbsp; " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="World Youth Day a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage for local church group" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/20/Still0220_00000_1550677211202_6800148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/world-youth-day-a-once-in-a-lifetime-pilgrimage-for-local-church-group">World Youth Day a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage for local church group</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/world-youth-day-a-once-in-a-lifetime-pilgrimage-for-local-church-group"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" 