- A Hillsborough County program is helping students with disabilities get work experience.

These high school students are heading to work at Tampa General Hospital.

"It's fun, I like it a lot," said student Dylan Mirasola.

They are part of the Hillsborough County schools community-based training program for students with disabilities.

"Our goal is to give them employment training," said Plant High School Teacher Mary Beth Radigan.

The students work for companies to get hands-on vocational training to help them land a job when they leave high school.

"They have that opportunity to grow, to learn, to make mistakes and to grow from those," Radigan said. "It's been so invaluable."

Students in their junior year of school work four days a week in the program and receive three school credit hours per year for their work.

"I like helping transporters, transporting people, transporting people all over the hospital," Dylan said.

There are more than 20 schools participating in the 10-year-old initiative, providing hands-on learning opportunities for students with special needs.