<strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - For Randy Reese, water has always been a part of life. (FOX 13)</strong> - For Randy Reese, water has always been a part of life. </p><p>"Always been around the water," he recalled. "My dad liked it."</p><p>Coach Reese was such a good swimmer growing up that he accepted an athletic scholarship to FSU. </p><p>"After my junior year, they discovered that I had a heart murmur and wouldn't let me swim my senior year, so they got me to coach."</p><p>After graduating from college, he accepted the head-coaching job at Bolles High School in Jacksonville. In 1976, he took over as head coach at the University of Florida. His teams won 17 SEC titles and four national championships over 14 years. </p> <div id='continue-text-418950114' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418950114' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418950114' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418950114', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418950114'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I recruited talent but also part of the talent is getting kids to work hard. And that's probably what I looked at more than any their ability in the water," said Reese.</p><p>He was an assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic Team from 1980 until 1988. "In ‘84 we had 15 gold medals won by Florida swimmers."</p><p>He now coaches young talent for the Clearwater Aquatic Team.</p><p>"He trains us not only physically but mentally and it challenges us and makes us better swimmers," offered Sophia Hernandez, one of his swimmers.</p><p>Coach Reese was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2005. He's a tough and caring coach that has made a big impact in the lives of his athletes.</p><p>"He definitely cares a lot about the swimmers," said swimmer Anna Dunn. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"What's Right with Tampa Bay" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/our-aim-foundation-saving-lives-and-creating-opportunity" title="Our Aim Foundation: Saving lives and creating opportunity" data-articleId="418696424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nisha Mandani and her group of doctors are changing the lives of children in impoverished countries." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Our Aim Foundation: Saving lives and creating opportunity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nisha Mandani and her group of doctors are changing the lives of children in impoverished countries.</p><p>“We were always taught how to help people in need,” she said. </p><p>11 years ago, Nisha founded the Our Aim Foundation to help ease poverty and eliminate abuse around the world. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/ymca-veggie-van-brings-fresh-produce-to-the-community" title="YMCA Veggie Van brings fresh produce to the community" data-articleId="418485122" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/YMCA_brings_fresh_produce_to_the_communi_0_7527647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/YMCA_brings_fresh_produce_to_the_communi_0_7527647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/YMCA_brings_fresh_produce_to_the_communi_0_7527647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/YMCA_brings_fresh_produce_to_the_communi_0_7527647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/YMCA_brings_fresh_produce_to_the_communi_0_7527647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The YMCA has come up with a creative solution to help supply families with healthy foods." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>YMCA Veggie Van brings fresh produce to the community</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The YMCA has come up with a creative solution to help supply families with healthy foods.</p><p>Bernarda Martinez and her family are glad to see the YMCA's Veggie Van come to Wimauma. It's a mobile market that drives to areas without access to affordable, healthy food choices.</p><p>"We come here because they have no supermarkets close to their neighborhood, so their choices are to go to little corner stores," said Elizabeth Roman who drives the Veggie Van.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-high-school-students-offer-free-test-prep-to-their-peers" title="Tampa high school students offer free test prep to their peers" data-articleId="418247032" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_0_7524284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_0_7524284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_0_7524284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_0_7524284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_0_7524284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Students are helping their peers succeed by offering free tutoring for standardized tests. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa high school students offer free test prep to their peers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Local students are helping their peers succeed by offering free tutoring for standardized tests. </p><p>Tutoring coach, Jose Noboa, is teaching students at Cristo Rey High School an important lesson, how to take standardized tests that are needed for college. “A lot of these kids are incredibly bright and incredibly talented, but perhaps maybe their scores don’t reflect that,” said Noboa. </p><p>The program was started by Raleigh Bulleit, who came up with the idea for free tutoring when he visited the school with his dad. “At my school, Jesuit, everybody gets it. So, I realized that it didn’t seem fair for us to get these opportunities and for them not too,” said Bulleit. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/inverness-hit-and-run-victim-left-paralyzed-remains-positive"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_1_7532696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_1_20190718213644"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Inverness hit-and-run victim left paralyzed, remains positive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/venice-crew-rescues-boater-caught-in-storms-off-siesta-key"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sarasota_man_rescued_from_overturned_boa_2_7532703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sarasota_man_rescued_from_overturned_boa_2_20190718204002"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Venice crew rescues boater caught in storms off Siesta Key</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/apollo-11-s-problem-filled-lunar-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_20190718172606"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/half-naked-suspect-wearing-a-bra-burglarized-vehicles-at-new-port-richey-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office" title="half naked burglar in bra_1563459967917.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at New Port Richey business</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 