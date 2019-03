- A community theater is touching the lives of a very special group of teens and adults. It's using acting to boost their self-esteem.

Kids and adults are coming together for the common cause of acting in a play at Mary Help of Christians Center in Tampa.

"Everyone has a different, unique talent," said the founder of Broadway Everyday Star Theater Katie Welch. "We want to show off that talent."

It's an all-inclusive community theater for students and adults, including many with special needs. Welch started the theater last year to help boost self-confidence in students with special needs.

"I really wanted spread out to the community that theater is part of people, with or without special needs, that it's ok to be yourself," said Taryn Jaskulke. "Theater is a hard job and everything, but we want everyone to experience it," Welch said.

Her objective is to help the actors overcome stage fright.

"If there are kids that are struggling, I pair them up with someone who says, 'Ms. Katie, I will help them out,'" she explained.

Katie couldn't be prouder of her actors.

"I could not ask for a better cast. I'm so proud that these kids stepped up and took their part and did not quit at all," she said.

The group will be having its first performance this weekend.