- A Tampa man who has given so much to others is now being helped by his friends.

Delwyn Collins' coworkers at Tampa General Hospital wanted him to know how much his service means.

Their gesture was well-received.

"I ain't going to lie to you. I almost cried," Delwyn said about the first time he saw his made-over backyard.

"I love the backyard," said Dewlyn. "I really do love it. For what they did for me."

Continue reading below

Hospital employee Candice Amato helped with the project.

"We wanted to take the opportunity to be able to give back to him," she said.

Dewlyn, a dishwasher, has led the charge at the hospital to get Christmas gifts for children in foster care for the past 30 years. While Dewlyn was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack, the group put their plan into action, building Dewlyn a backyard oasis complete with a shed and new grill.

"When people love you that much to go out and spend that much trouble to help make your day and make you feel good, this what it's all about," said Dewlyn. "This is a blessing in disguise. You can't ask for nothing else."