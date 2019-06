- Hard work and determination is proving to be the path to success for a Tampa high school athlete.

Cross-country star runner Greta Dieck has a long list of accomplishments: FHSAA academic all-state award, youth philanthropist, student athlete of the year, and the Bob Griese Heart of a Champion scholarship.

The 18-year-old just graduated from Academy of Holy Names, where she was a three-sport varsity athlete. Greta was also named FHSAA Female Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Banquet.

"Sitting in that room I was very humbled," said Greta, who was selected from 12 female student athletes from across the state of Florida. "When they said my name I was frankly a little freaked out because it came out of left field."

Her mother was also taken by surprise.

"Pretty shocked, jaw dropped amazingly proud, emotional," Tricia Dieck said. "It was a nice way for her to cap her four years of high school."

The cross-country, track and basketball star says determination is the key that drives her success.

"The great thing about running is that its all grit. What you put in is what you get out," she said.