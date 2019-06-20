< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa high school runner named Florida's female scholar athlete of the year TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hard work and determination is proving to be the path to success for a Tampa high school athlete.</p><p>Cross-country star runner Greta Dieck has a long list of accomplishments: FHSAA academic all-state award, youth philanthropist, student athlete of the year, and the Bob Griese Heart of a Champion scholarship.</p><p>The 18-year-old just graduated from Academy of Holy Names, where she was a three-sport varsity athlete. Greta was also named FHSAA Female Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Banquet. </p><p>"Sitting in that room I was very humbled," said Greta, who was selected from 12 female student athletes from across the state of Florida. "It was a nice way for her to cap her four years of high school."</p><p>The cross-country, track and basketball star says determination is the key that drives her success.</p><p>"The great thing about running is that its all grit. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"What's Right with Tampa Bay" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/visit-to-animal-shelter-changes-life-of-local-teen" title="Visit to animal shelter changes life of local teen" data-articleId="413584812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena Schulz’s book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Visit to animal shelter changes life of local teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Selena Schulz's book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning.</p><p>"I decided to write the books because I think they are going to make an impact on kids so that they will be inspired to chance the community around them," Selena explained. </p><p>She's only 13 years old, but Selena has already written and published three books.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-kids-get-lessons-in-lacrosse" title="Clearwater kids get lessons in lacrosse" data-articleId="413400739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boys and girls of all ages are hitting the field in Clearwater to improve their skills in lacrosse." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater kids get lessons in lacrosse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boys and girls of all ages are hitting the field in Clearwater to improve their skills in lacrosse.</p><p>"It's amazing so much fun you meet a lot of great people," said 14-year-old Jayden Griggs. Featured Videos

Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach

Tampa high school runner named Florida's female scholar athlete of the year

Prosecutors show surveillance video from night of shooting outside Tampa club

Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed (Photo credit: MSPCA-Angell / Emily Shanahan)" title="Bulldog 2_1561073085715.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers in bulldog's stomach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-high-school-runner-named-florida-s-female-scholar-athlete-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_3_7427704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_3_20190620233840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa high school runner named Florida's female scholar athlete of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/prosecutors-show-surveillance-video-from-night-of-shooting-outside-tampa-club"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Surveillance_video_shows_suspected_night_1_7427149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Surveillance_video_shows_suspected_night_1_20190620222621"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prosecutors show surveillance video from night of shooting outside Tampa club</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-s-recycling-robot-sorts-at-lightning-speed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/ROBOT%20PKG%20_WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg_7426304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ROBOT PKG _WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div 