Local students are helping their peers succeed by offering free tutoring for standardized tests.

Tutoring coach, Jose Noboa, is teaching students at Cristo Rey High School an important lesson, how to take standardized tests that are needed for college. “A lot of these kids are incredibly bright and incredibly talented, but perhaps maybe their scores don’t reflect that,” said Noboa.

The program was started by Raleigh Bulleit, who came up with the idea for free tutoring when he visited the school with his dad. “At my school, Jesuit, everybody gets it. So, I realized that it didn’t seem fair for us to get these opportunities and for them not too,” said Bulleit.

So, Bulleit and friends from area high schools started free tutoring initiatives for students who can’t afford to pay for a private tutor. He called the program L.I.F.T.

“I didn’t realize how big it would be,” he said. “I just wanted to help a few kids. It’s been very impressive seeing how much we have helped.”

The two-year-old program teaches principles on how to take the ACT and SAT standardized tests. They meet twice a week during the school year and have a two-week boot camp in the summer.

“They are able to gain valuable strategies and tips to manage their time during the test and a number of other things that will help their scores improve before they apply to college,” said John Davidson, Dean of Student Growth at Cristo Rey.

Kiara Perdomo, student, test scores have jumped by more than 200 points. “I feel a lot more confident. My anxiety is a lot lower,” she added.

For senior Alexander Harris, this class is huge blessing. “Senior year is expensive. There is so much stuff to pay for and so much going on. It’s good that everyone can get the chance to do something like this once in their lifetime before taking one of these tests,” said Harris.

L.I.F.T’s goal is to level the playing field, to make sure college prep tutoring is available to everyone.