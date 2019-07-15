< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa high school students offer free test prep to their peers By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 15 2019 02:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 07:48PM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 07:49PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Local students are helping their peers succeed by offering free tutoring for standardized tests. 

Tutoring coach, Jose Noboa, is teaching students at Cristo Rey High School an important lesson, how to take standardized tests that are needed for college. "A lot of these kids are incredibly bright and incredibly talented, but perhaps maybe their scores don't reflect that," said Noboa. 

The program was started by Raleigh Bulleit, who came up with the idea for free tutoring when he visited the school with his dad. "At my school, Jesuit, everybody gets it. So, I realized that it didn't seem fair for us to get these opportunities and for them not too," said Bulleit. 

So, Bulleit and friends from area high schools started free tutoring initiatives for students who can't afford to pay for a private tutor. He called the program L.I.F.T. "I didn't realize how big it would be," he said. "I just wanted to help a few kids. It's been very impressive seeing how much we have helped." 

The two-year-old program teaches principles on how to take the ACT and SAT standardized tests. They meet twice a week during the school year and have a two-week boot camp in the summer. 

"They are able to gain valuable strategies and tips to manage their time during the test and a number of other things that will help their scores improve before they apply to college," said John Davidson, Dean of Student Growth at Cristo Rey. 

Kiara Perdomo, student, test scores have jumped by more than 200 points. "I feel a lot more confident. My anxiety is a lot lower," she added. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"What's Right with Tampa Bay" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/just-8-months-after-forming-clearwater-step-team-wins-national-championship" title="Just 8 months after forming, Clearwater step team wins national championship" data-articleId="417598953" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Clearwater_step_team_wins_national_champ_0_7516315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Clearwater_step_team_wins_national_champ_0_7516315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Clearwater_step_team_wins_national_champ_0_7516315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Clearwater_step_team_wins_national_champ_0_7516315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Clearwater_step_team_wins_national_champ_0_7516315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A middle school step team in Clearwater is winning awards, despite being less than a year in, but it's the experience and growth of the individual teens that matters most." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Just 8 months after forming, Clearwater step team wins national championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A middle school step team in Clearwater is winning awards, despite being less than a year in, but it's the experience and growth of the individual teens that matters most.</p><p>The Young Kings Hierarchy is a step performance group focused on ushering teens into adulthood through artistic expression and hard work.</p><p>The Clearwater group's founder, Adonis Taylor says his goal is to teach participants about success at every level.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/boys-and-girls-club-interns-impact-kids-for-years-to-come" title="Boys and Girls Club interns impact kids for years to come" data-articleId="417609300" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__3_7515855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__3_7515855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__3_7515855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__3_7515855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__3_7515855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bay Area teens are paying-it-forward this summer by interning with an organization that helped them as young kids. At the Boys and Girls Club in St. Petersburg, Molly Dashney is shaping young minds to help them strive for success. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boys and Girls Club interns impact kids for years to come</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bay Area teens are paying-it-forward this summer by interning with an organization that helped them as young kids.</p><p>At the Boys and Girls Club in St. Petersburg, Molly Dashney is shaping young minds to help them strive for success. </p><p>She's one of four teens who were selected from hundreds of candidates for paid summer jobs at the Boys and Girls Club. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/kids-tell-life-stories-thanks-to-photography-program" title="Kids tell life stories thanks to photography program" data-articleId="415900168" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_tell_life_stories_through_photograp_0_7467379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_tell_life_stories_through_photograp_0_7467379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_tell_life_stories_through_photograp_0_7467379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_tell_life_stories_through_photograp_0_7467379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Kids_tell_life_stories_through_photograp_0_7467379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A photography program is changing the lives of children in the Bay Area." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kids tell life stories thanks to photography program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 03:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A photography program is changing the lives of children in the Bay Area.</p><p>At the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program at the Wimauma Center in Hillsborough County, kids take part in a six-week initiative were they learn the art of picture taking.</p><p>"We are giving them the option to build their self-esteem because they can start and work on a project and finish a project," said Zora Carrier who works for the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Most Recent

Ring encircled in thin, blue line found on Longboat Key

Tampa high school students offer free test prep to their peers

St. Pete launches new composting program

Lakeland hears case for naming Lake Wire's Freedom Park after Buffalo Soldiers data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/panhandler%20rejects%20job%20offer%20-%20Copy_1563237817566.jpg_7524483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/panhandler%20rejects%20job%20offer%20-%20Copy_1563237817566.jpg_7524483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/panhandler%20rejects%20job%20offer%20-%20Copy_1563237817566.jpg_7524483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/panhandler%20rejects%20job%20offer%20-%20Copy_1563237817566.jpg_7524483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man confronted by panhandler who rejected offer for work</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ring-encircled-in-thin-blue-line-found-on-longboat-key" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/67208102_10109549940759011_3821602062496432128_n_1563235904524_7524290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/67208102_10109549940759011_3821602062496432128_n_1563235904524_7524290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/67208102_10109549940759011_3821602062496432128_n_1563235904524_7524290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/67208102_10109549940759011_3821602062496432128_n_1563235904524_7524290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/67208102_10109549940759011_3821602062496432128_n_1563235904524_7524290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ring encircled in thin, blue line found on Longboat Key</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-high-school-students-offer-free-test-prep-to-their-peers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_2_7524286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_2_7524286_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_2_7524286_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_2_7524286_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tampa_high_school_students_offer_free_te_2_7524286_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa high school students offer free test prep to their peers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-launches-new-composting-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P-EARTH%20WATCH_WTVT3b45_146.mxf.00_01_47_43.Still001_1563231530006.jpg_7524416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P-EARTH%20WATCH_WTVT3b45_146.mxf.00_01_47_43.Still001_1563231530006.jpg_7524416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P-EARTH%20WATCH_WTVT3b45_146.mxf.00_01_47_43.Still001_1563231530006.jpg_7524416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P-EARTH%20WATCH_WTVT3b45_146.mxf.00_01_47_43.Still001_1563231530006.jpg_7524416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P-EARTH%20WATCH_WTVT3b45_146.mxf.00_01_47_43.Still001_1563231530006.jpg_7524416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Pete launches new composting program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lakeland-hears-case-for-naming-lake-wire-s-freedom-park-after-buffalo-soldiers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Buffalo_Soldiers_Florida_asks_for_renami_7_7524371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Buffalo_Soldiers_Florida_asks_for_renami_7_7524371_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Buffalo_Soldiers_Florida_asks_for_renami_7_7524371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Buffalo_Soldiers_Florida_asks_for_renami_7_7524371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Buffalo_Soldiers_Florida_asks_for_renami_7_7524371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lakeland hears case for naming Lake Wire's Freedom Park after Buffalo Soldiers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 