< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/logo-fox-13-tampa-bay-wtvt-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 92°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-localnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local" data-dropdown="drop-nav-localnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local News</a> <div id="drop-nav-localnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news">Top News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college">Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road">‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic">Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds">About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college">Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road">‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic">Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds">About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident">Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett incident</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=24976767"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2360_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2360_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4779_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4779"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4779_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4779_MOD-AD-WTVT_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414442993" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414442993" data-article-version="1.0">Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414442993" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college" data-title="Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college" addthis:title="Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414442993.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414442993");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414442993_414504399_188087"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414442993_414504399_188087";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414504399","video":"577750","title":"Program%20helps%20college%20students%20deal%20with%20stress","caption":"This%20summer%2C%20many%20kids%20will%20transition%20from%20high%20school%20to%20college.%20It%20can%20be%20a%20daunting%20experience%2C%20but%20now%20there%E2%80%99s%20help.%20It%27s%C2%A0%E2%80%9CWhat%E2%80%99s%20Right%20with%20Tampa%20Bay.%E2%80%9D","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FProgram_helps_college_students_deal_with_0_7438522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FProgram_helps_college_students_deal_with_stress_577750_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656025633%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPdFONAoQ9mioHYFWyiE9609q3tE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"}},"createDate":"Jun 24 2019 07:07PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414442993_414504399_188087",video:"577750",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_0_7438522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520summer%252C%2520many%2520kids%2520will%2520transition%2520from%2520high%2520school%2520to%2520college.%2520It%2520can%2520be%2520a%2520daunting%2520experience%252C%2520but%2520now%2520there%25E2%2580%2599s%2520help.%2520It%2527s%25C2%25A0%25E2%2580%259CWhat%25E2%2580%2599s%2520Right%2520with%2520Tampa%2520Bay.%25E2%2580%259D",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_stress_577750_1800.mp4?Expires=1656025633&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PdFONAoQ9mioHYFWyiE9609q3tE",eventLabel:"Program%20helps%20college%20students%20deal%20with%20stress-414504399",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay%2Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college">Kelly Ring, Fox 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414442993"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:07PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414442993").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414442993").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-414442993" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414442993-414504384"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414442993-414504384" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414442993" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - This summer, many kids will transition from high school to college. It can be a daunting experience, but now there’s help. </p><p>Students at Hillsborough Community College are taking part in a workshop to prepare them for life’s next chapter.</p><p>“Most people feel like they can handle that stress on their own, so they don’t really want to seek help,” said student Kristin Rampartap. </p><p>Breaking through the stigma of mental stress and inner turmoil is the goal for the Centre For Women and its “Wellness Emprise” initiative. </p><p>Susan McIntyre heads the program, which started in January. “This is about the fact that at least 26% of the students on any college campus are dealing with emotional issues that may prevent them from academic success in terms of their career path.” </p> <div id='continue-text-414442993' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414442993' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414442993' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414442993', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Students and their families get 12 free sessions to help them cope with the stress of transitioning to college life. </p><p>“A healthy mind makes for a healthy body, makes for a healthy spirit and hopefully in the long run it will make for great academics,” said Wellness Emprise counselor Cameron Burris.</p><p>Kristin says the program is needed. “I go to school full time and it's kinds of like put a toll on me because I kind of like rushing all my classes to meet deadlines, so I guess in that way it’s stressful.” </p><p>Helping young people better cope with college life can drastically improve their chances of a healthy and productive future. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story414442993 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story414442993 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-414442993",i="relatedHeadlines-414442993",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"What's Right with Tampa Bay" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-high-school-runner-named-florida-s-female-scholar-athlete-of-the-year" title="Tampa high school runner named Florida's female scholar athlete of the year" data-articleId="413798601" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_0_7427701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_0_7427701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_0_7427701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_0_7427701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/High_school_runner_honored_with_state_aw_0_7427701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hard work and determination is proving to be the path to success for a Tampa high school athlete." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa high school runner named Florida's female scholar athlete of the year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hard work and determination is proving to be the path to success for a Tampa high school athlete.</p><p>Cross-country star runner Greta Dieck has a long list of accomplishments: FHSAA academic all-state award, youth philanthropist, student athlete of the year, and the Bob Griese Heart of a Champion scholarship.</p><p>The 18-year-old just graduated from Academy of Holy Names, where she was a three-sport varsity athlete. Greta was also named FHSAA Female Scholar Athlete of the Year at the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Banquet. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/visit-to-animal-shelter-changes-life-of-local-teen" title="Visit to animal shelter changes life of local teen" data-articleId="413584812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena Schulz’s book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Visit to animal shelter changes life of local teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Selena Schulz's book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning.</p><p>"I decided to write the books because I think they are going to make an impact on kids so that they will be inspired to chance the community around them," Selena explained. </p><p>She's only 13 years old, but Selena has already written and published three books.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-kids-get-lessons-in-lacrosse" title="Clearwater kids get lessons in lacrosse" data-articleId="413400739" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Clearwater_kids_get_lessons_in_lacrosse_0_7415273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boys and girls of all ages are hitting the field in Clearwater to improve their skills in lacrosse." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater kids get lessons in lacrosse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boys and girls of all ages are hitting the field in Clearwater to improve their skills in lacrosse.</p><p>"It's amazing so much fun you meet a lot of great people," said 14-year-old Jayden Griggs. "Lacro</p><p>se is kind of unique in its own way so when people are trying it you know it's something new, there's not as many doing it," explained Tom Losier, one of the founders of the Clearwater Yellow Jacket Lacrosse program.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_20190624230716"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A puppy is shown eating treats and sitting on a broken armchair as he waited for owners who abandoned him to come back. (Photo credit: Sharon Norton via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NO CALLER ID PHONE ROBOCALL"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The study found that women who held more traditional gender role beliefs as well as those who scored higher on the “dark triad” of personality traits were most likely to have engaged in a foodie call. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)" title="468349249_1561411085570-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8687_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2763"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/wellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Program_helps_college_students_deal_with_1_7438523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wellness Emprise helping students transition to college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shame-on-you-starving-scared-puppy-abandoned-by-owners-in-broken-armchair-on-side-of-the-road" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/ugcapproved_abandonedpup_062419_1561413583526_7438210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;puppy&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;eating&#x20;treats&#x20;and&#x20;sitting&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;broken&#x20;armchair&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;waited&#x20;for&#x20;owners&#x20;who&#x20;abandoned&#x20;him&#x20;to&#x20;come&#x20;back&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sharon&#x20;Norton&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Shame on you': Starving, scared puppy abandoned by owners in broken armchair on side of the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bay-area-hospitals-ask-congress-for-help-fighting-robocall-epidemic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Tampa_ranked_18th_in_the_country_for_rob_3_7400156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bay Area hospitals ask Congress for help fighting robocall epidemic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/worker-killed-at-clearwater-construction-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/still-2019-06-24-14h29m29s960_1561401075852_7436872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/still-2019-06-24-14h29m29s960_1561401075852_7436872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/still-2019-06-24-14h29m29s960_1561401075852_7436872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/still-2019-06-24-14h29m29s960_1561401075852_7436872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/still-2019-06-24-14h29m29s960_1561401075852_7436872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Worker killed at Clearwater construction site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;study&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;women&#x20;who&#x20;held&#x20;more&#x20;traditional&#x20;gender&#x20;role&#x20;beliefs&#x20;as&#x20;well&#x20;as&#x20;those&#x20;who&#x20;scored&#x20;higher&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;dark&#x20;triad&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;of&#x20;personality&#x20;traits&#x20;were&#x20;most&#x20;likely&#x20;to&#x20;have&#x20;engaged&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;foodie&#x20;call&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robertus&#x20;Pudyanto&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1177_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8437"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WTVT-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8437_MOD-AD-WTVT_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/what_s_right_with_tampa_bay', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414442993'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about-us/2017-2018-eeo-public-file-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4779_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4779",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4779\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8437_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8437",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8437\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9065",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9065\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_ZoiBMkS3UI6q\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2703",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2703\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2360",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2360\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2763_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2763",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2763\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8687",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8687\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1177",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1177\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4098",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4098\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0923",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2058312\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0923\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fwhat-s-right-with-tampa-bay\x252Fwellness-emprise-helping-students-transition-to-college"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560488902000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"19 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43979);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>