- One of the youngest black belts in the country calls the Bay Area home.

Early morning workouts are a ritual for 8-year-old black belt Jacob Cuesta and his grandfather, John.

"He's up in here with me before school about 5:30 in the morning," said John Cuesta.

Jacob started Tae Kwon Do when he was 2. He became a black belt at age six.

"That's just super cool to have a black belt because it usually takes someone a very long time to get their black belt," said Jacob.

Continue reading below

He just got back from winning five gold medals at the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"I'm super proud to have the medals because usually, not that much people get that many gold medals," he said.

Jacob's grandfather said hard work has led to his success.

"When he is preparing for tournament competition, he trains usually two times a day," Jacob's grandfather said.

The training has developed his inner desire to compete.

"He's a competitor," said John. "He has become disciplined and accustom to the hard work."