White House says bin Laden son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Posted Sep 14 2019 02:37PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-428797870").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-428797870").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428797870" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - The White House announced Saturday that Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.</p><p>A statement issued in President Donald Trump's name gave no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States had confirmed his death. Administration officials would provide no more information beyond the three-sentence statement from the White House. American officials have said there are indications that the CIA, not the U.S. military, conducted the strike.</p><p>The White House statement said Hamza bin Laden's death "not only deprives al-Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group." It said Osama bin Laden's son "was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups."</p><p>The U.S. officials had suspected this summer that Hamza bin Laden was dead, based on intelligence reports and the fact that he had not been heard from in some time. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters. The department's notice said he was married to a daughter of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, an al-Qaida leader and Egyptian charged for his role in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa. They were said to have two children, Osama and Khairiah, named after his parents.</p><p>He was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017, and he had released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies. To mark one 9/11 anniversary, al-Qaida superimposed a childhood photo of him over a photo of the World Trade Center.</p><p>Video released by the CIA in 2017 that was seized during the 2011 U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden showed Hamza bin Laden with a trimmed mustache but no beard at his wedding. Previous images have only shown him as a child.</p><p>Hamza bin Laden is believed to have been born in 1989, the year of the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, where his father became known among the mujahedeen fighters. His father returned to Saudi Arabia and later fled to Sudan after criticizing the kingdom for allowing U.S. troops to deploy in the country during the 1991 Gulf War. He later fled Sudan for Afghanistan in 1996, where he declared war against the U.S.</p><p>As al-Qaida's leader, Osama bin Laden oversaw attacks that included the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, as well as the bombing of the USS Cole off Yemen. He and others plotted and executed the 2001 attacks against the United States that led to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan. U.S. Navy SEALs killed the elder bin Laden in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.</p><p>This past March, Saudi Arabia announced that it had revoked the citizenship of Hamza bin Laden. The kingdom stripped Osama bin Laden's citizenship in 1994 while he was living in exile in Sudan when Hamza bin Laden was just a child. It was unclear where Hamza bin Laden was at the time of the Saudi action.</p><p>Hamza bin Laden began appearing in militant videos and recordings in 2015 as an al-Qaida spokesman.</p><p>"If you think that your sinful crime that you committed in Abbottabad has passed without punishment, then you thought wrong," he said in his first audio recording.</p><p>After the Sept. 11 attacks, a U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan sought to topple the Taliban, an ally of al-Qaida, and seize the elder bin Laden. He escaped and split from his family as he crossed into Pakistan. Hamza was 12 when he saw his father for the last time - receiving a parting gift of prayer beads.</p><p>"It was as if we pulled out our livers and left them there," he wrote of the separation.</p><p>Hamza and his mother followed other al-Qaida members into Pakistan and then Iran, where other al-Qaida leaders hid them, according to experts and analysis of documents seized after U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Iran later put the al-Qaida members on its soil into custody. During this time, Hamza married.</p><p>In March 2010, Hamza and others left Iranian custody. He went to Pakistan's Waziristan province, where he asked for weapons training, according to a letter to the elder bin Laden. His mother left for Abbottabad, joining her husband in his hideout. On May 2, 2011, the Navy SEAL team raided Abbottabad, killing Osama bin Laden and his son Khalid, as well as others. Saber and other wives living in the house were imprisoned. Hamza again disappeared.</p><p>In August 2015, a video emerged on jihadi websites of al-Zawahri introducing "a lion from the den of al-Qaida" - Hamza bin Laden. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2,246 fetal remains found on property of abortion doctor who recently died</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sun-Times Media Wire </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WILL COUNTY - Over 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were found Thursday on the property of a deceased doctor in unincorporated Will County.</p><p>About 3:30 p.m., the Will County Coroner’s Office received a call from an attorney representing the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer who died Sept. 3, stating that while going through the doctor’s personal property they found what appeared to be fetal remains, the Will County sheriff’s office said.</p><p>Officials responded to an address in unincorporated Will County and were directed to an area of the property where they found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains, the sheriff’s office said. The remains were taken by the coroner’s office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/solid-gold-toilet-stolen-from-winston-churchill-s-birthplace" title="Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace" data-articleId="428805929" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.</p><p>The toilet, valued at roughly 1 million pounds ($1.25 million), was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown to appreciative audiences at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.</p><p>Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because it had been connected to the palace's plumbing system, police said the toilet's removal caused "significant damage and flooding" to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/still-reeling-from-dorian-bahamas-hit-by-humberto" title="Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto" data-articleId="428803275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saturday_morning_tropics_0_7657927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saturday_morning_tropics_0_7657927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saturday_morning_tropics_0_7657927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saturday_morning_tropics_0_7657927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Saturday_morning_tropics_0_7657927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Meteorologist Brittany Rainey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials temporarily suspended aid efforts and closed a couple of small airports in the Bahamas Saturday as Tropical Storm Humberto dumped rain on parts of the archipelago's northwest region that were already hammered by Hurricane Dorian two weeks ago.</p><p>Humberto lashed the islands as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Bahamas to support humanitarian efforts in the wake of Dorian, which hit as a Category-5 storm that left thousands in need of food, water and shelter. The list of missing stands at an alarming 1,300 people and the death toll at 50. But officials caution the list is preliminary and many people could just be unable to connect with loved ones.</p><p>Threatening to exacerbate islands' problems, Humberto's rains were falling on Abaco island though conditions appeared normal Saturday afternoon in nearby Grand Bahama.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/still-reeling-from-dorian-bahamas-hit-by-humberto"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Today%27s%20tropical%20weather%20update_1568489975475.jpg_7658049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Today's tropical weather update_1568489975475.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-year-old-nj-boy-in-need-of-kidney-transplant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="4 year old kidney transplant wtxf_1568488191618.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4-year-old New Jersey boy in need of kidney transplant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputy-driver-take-cover-when-someone-fires-shots-from-passing-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Someone_fired_shots_near_deputy_making_t_1_7657632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Someone_fired_shots_near_deputy_making_t_1_20190914031338"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy, driver take cover when someone fires shots from passing car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/infant-critical-90-year-old-injured-in-4-vehicle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_1_7657542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_1_20190914024426"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Infant critical, 90-year-old injured in 4-vehicle crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-firefighter-wife-and-baby-seriously-injured-in-crash" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_0_7657541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_0_7657541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_0_7657541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_0_7657541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Baby_injured_in_4_vehicle_crash_0_7657541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pasco firefighter, wife and baby seriously injured in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/solid-gold-toilet-stolen-from-winston-churchill-s-birthplace" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/GettyImages-1041457020_1568491043525_7658077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Christina&#x20;Horsten&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/still-reeling-from-dorian-bahamas-hit-by-humberto" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Today%27s%20tropical%20weather%20update_1568489975475.jpg_7658049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Today%27s%20tropical%20weather%20update_1568489975475.jpg_7658049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Today%27s%20tropical%20weather%20update_1568489975475.jpg_7658049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Today%27s%20tropical%20weather%20update_1568489975475.jpg_7658049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/Today%27s%20tropical%20weather%20update_1568489975475.jpg_7658049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas hit by Tropical Storm Humberto</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/homer-barrage-keeps-rays-in-wild-card-spot-tops-angels-11-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homer barrage keeps Rays in wild card spot, tops Angels 11-4</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-year-old-nj-boy-in-need-of-kidney-transplant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/4%20year%20old%20kidney%20transplant%20wtxf_1568488191618.jpg_7657979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates

Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast

Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays

Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School

We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Watch Live
TV Listings
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News Staff
WTVT History 