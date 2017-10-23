DPS: Woman booked in fatal wreck had her 3-year-old in car

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Authorities say a Chandler woman booked on suspicion of drunken driving and murder in the deaths of two people during an auto crash had her 3-year-old daughter in her car at the time of the collision.

Records released Monday say 26-year-old Lauren Tamburrelli's daughter was in a car seat. The Arizona Department of Public Safety declined to say whether the girl was injured in Saturday's collision on Interstate 10 near Wild Horse Pass Boulevard.

Authorities say Tamburrelli's car struck an SUV, causing the SUV to roll over. The SUV's passenger died after being ejected, while its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 24, DPS released the names of the deceased: 29-year-old Lindsey Earl of Lakeside and 27-year-old Thomas Dempsey of Pinetop.

The driver of a third vehicle that was side-swiped by Tamburrelli was brought to a hospital for medical attention, per officials.

According to DPS, "Tamburelli was described by several witnesses as to have an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her person. Witnesses also described Tamburelli was attempting to walk away from the incident scene."

Trooper S. Casey stated when Tamburelli was placed under arrest, she became combative.

While in custody, police say Tamburelli attempted to pick the lock on her handcuffs with a hair pin.

This isn't Tamburelli's first run-in with the law. According to court records, back in 2009, she and another young woman made bomb threats against Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe, causing classes to be cancelled for a day.

The two were sentenced to probation, ordered to perform community service and pay restitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.