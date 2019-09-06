< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'World's oldest mom' gives birth to twins at age 74 after IVF, hospital claims
Posted Sep 06 2019 08:59PM EDT url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/miracle-mum-wor_1567817928714_7644190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427756514-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/miracle-mum-wor_1567817928714_7644190_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427756514-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="miracle-mum-wor_1567817928714.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/miracle-mum-wor-406710%20_OP_1_CP__1567817793186.jpg_7644182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427756514-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="miracle-mum-wor-406710 (1)_1567817793186.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/miracle-mum-wor-406712_1567817789393_7644181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427756514-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="miracle-mum-wor-406712_1567817789393.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/miracle-mum-wor-406718_1567817789298_7644180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427756514-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="miracle-mum-wor-406718_1567817789298.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-427756514-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/miracle-mum-wor_1567817928714_7644190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="miracle-mum-wor_1567817928714.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GODAVARI, India (FOXNEWS)</strong> - A 74-year-old woman now holds the record for “world’s oldest mom” after she reportedly gave birth to twins on Thursday following a round of in vitro fertilization using donor eggs. The woman, identified as Erramatti Mangayamma, and her husband, 80-year-old Rajarao, hail from a small Indian village in the Eastern Godavari district, SWNS reported.</p><p>The couple welcomed two girls after undergoing one round of IVF in January, her doctor claims, ending their 60-year wait to be parents. Cecile Eledge had acted as a surrogate for Matthew Eledge and Elliot Dougherty, using a donated egg from Doughtery’s sister and Eledge’s sperm.</p><p>She gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge in March. At the time, her doctor said age was not a factor due to her outstanding health.</p><p>“She has the body of a 40-year-old and is actually in better shape than some 20-year-olds,” Dr. Carolyn Maud Doherty, the family’s reproductive endocrinologist, told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m pretty conservative about these sorts of things but Cecile really turned out to be their best option. More News Stories

Guests, crew on Celebrity Cruises ship deliver 10K meals, handmade cards to Bahamas in Dorian's wake
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Sep 06 2019 09:22PM EDT
A cruise ship filled with guests and crew members headed to the Bahamas to provide handcrafted cards and 10,000 meals to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Thousands of people listed as missing in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled nation
By Amy Lieu
Posted Sep 06 2019 09:24PM EDT
Thousands of people have been listed as missing in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island nation, while the death toll rose to 30 on Thursday and could be "significantly higher."
A website called Dorian People Search Bahamas is allowing victims to list their missing loved ones. src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Cruise_ship_full_of_guests_deliver_10K_m_0_7644231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Cruise_ship_full_of_guests_deliver_10K_m_0_7644231_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Cruise_ship_full_of_guests_deliver_10K_m_0_7644231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Cruise_ship_full_of_guests_deliver_10K_m_0_7644231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/Cruise_ship_full_of_guests_deliver_10K_m_0_7644231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A cruise ship full of guests and crew members delivered 10,000 meals and handmade cards to people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guests, crew on Celebrity Cruises ship deliver 10K meals, handmade cards to Bahamas in Dorian's wake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cruise ship filled with guests and crew members headed to the Bahamas to provide handcrafted cards and 10,000 meals to people affected by Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Celebrity Equinox, a ship that is part of the Royal Caribbean company, shared a short video on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #BahamasStrong.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/thousands-of-people-listed-as-missing-in-bahamas-after-hurricane-dorian-pummeled-nation" title="Thousands of people listed as missing in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled nation" data-articleId="427786064" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1166276398%20THUMB_1567819429857.jpg_7644223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1166276398%20THUMB_1567819429857.jpg_7644223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1166276398%20THUMB_1567819429857.jpg_7644223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1166276398%20THUMB_1567819429857.jpg_7644223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/GettyImages-1166276398%20THUMB_1567819429857.jpg_7644223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="View of a destroyed building at the Marsh Harbor Port in Grand Abaco Island on September 6, 2019 in the Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hit the island chain as a category 5 storm battering them for two days. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of people listed as missing in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled nation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of people have been listed as missing in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island nation, while the death toll rose to 30 on Thursday and could be “significantly higher.”</p><p>A website called Dorian People Search Bahamas is allowing victims to list their missing loved ones. By Thursday, more than 6,500 people have been listed as “status unknown,” according to the Washington Post . </p><p>The site’s founder Vanessa Pritchard-Ansell told the paper that Facebook groups of worried people searching for their friends and family had grown so numerous and unwieldy that it made finding names of missing people difficult to navigate. Hurricane Dorian causes oil spill on Grand Bahama Island after damaging petroleum storage facility
By Gabrielle Moreira
Posted Sep 06 2019 07:40PM EDT
Hurricane Dorian caused a significant oil spill after damaging a storage facility along the eastern shore of Grand Bahama Island.
The facility appeared to suffer heavy damage, according to a statement from Equinor, the company that runs the storage area. The South Riding Point facility contains 10 large storage tanks that can hold up to 6.75 million barrels of crude oil and condensate.</p><p>A spokesperson for the company told NPR that there were 1.8 million barrels of oil on site when Dorian struck the island as a Category 5 storm. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/health-officials-scramble-to-identify-cause-of-lung-disease-linked-to-vaping" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Health officials scramble to identify cause of lung disease linked to vaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-pitchers-combine-on-2-hitter-in-5-0-win-over-blue-jays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mote-marine-laboratory-awarded-5-year-funding-to-study-red-tide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Possible_restrictions_on_vape_products_1_7644272_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MOTE Marine Laboratory awarded 5-year funding to study red tide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/grandfather-7-month-old-missing-from-st-pete" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Grandfather%20and%20Child%20Missing_1567826331844.jpeg_7644499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grandfather, 7-month-old missing from St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mother-to-be-widowed-after-dispute-turns-deadly-in-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Mother_to_be_widowed_after_dispute_turns_1_7644260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother-to-be widowed after dispute turns 