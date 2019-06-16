A woman who suffered 13 miscarriages in 10 years finally had her miracle baby after taking steroids to strengthen her womb.
Laura Worsley, 35, lost every baby she conceived, with many pregnancies lasting just a few weeks. But she never gave up hope of realizing her dream of having a child with husband Dave, 48.
The couple suffered their first heartbreak when Worsley miscarried in 2008. She then suffered three more miscarriages in the next two years and doctors referred to an innovative medical research team.