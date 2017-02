Tax season is upon us. If you have a tax-related question, FOX 13 has you covered. Thursday from 7am-9:30am on Good Day Tampa Bay, you can ask a certified public accountant!

Our group of CPAs are manning the phones taking calls all morning.

Call (813) 875-8255 or (800) 826-4434 with your question.

You can also visit www.ficpa.org/FindaCPA to search for licensed tax professionals in the area.