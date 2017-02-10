Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride

- Soldier Ride is a unique four-day cycling opportunity for wounded service members and veterans to use cycling and camaraderie to overcome physical, mental, or emotional wounds.

Katie Belany, WWP Soldier Ride Specialist, and Adam Faine, WWP Soldier Ride Manager, visited Good Day on Friday to talk all about the event.

Anyone interested in coming out to show support for the riders at Fort De Soto Park on Saturday, February 25 should send an email to soldierrideTPA@woundedwarriorproject.org.

For more information on the Soldier Ride and the Wounded Warrior Project, visit WoundedWarriorProject.org.