Prepaid College Tuition Program deadline Tuesday

Posted:Feb 27 2017 03:52PM EST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 03:52PM EST

TALLAHASSEE (FOX 13) - Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the last day for parents to enroll their children in the state's Prepaid College Tuition Program.

Parents may enroll by going to this link: www.MyFloridaPrepaid.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories