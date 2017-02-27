Prepaid College Tuition Program deadline Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE (FOX 13) - Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the last day for parents to enroll their children in the state's Prepaid College Tuition Program.
Parents may enroll by going to this link: www.MyFloridaPrepaid.com
