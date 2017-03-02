- The Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research is Saturday, March 4 in Temple Terrace.

Organizers say the event is a great way to increase funding for research and raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

"Lustgarten Foundation Events serve as a wonderful celebration of the progress being made in the fight against this disease, and your important participation provides hope for the future," according to the group's website.

The 2017 Tampa Bay Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk is Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Registrants should meet at the Temple Terrace Family Complex at 6610 Whiteway Dr. in Tampa.

The pre-registration fee is $50, and walk-in registration is $60.The event is rain or shine. For more information, visit http://www.pancreaticcancerresearchevents.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1167340

FOX 13's Dr. Joette Giovinco will emcee the event.