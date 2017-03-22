India Hicks to make appearances in Tampa Bay area

- She was just 13 when she was part of to a moment in time we all remember from afar- the marriage of Lady Diana to her Prince Charles.

She was a bridesmaid in Princess Diana's wedding, Prince Charles's God-daughter, the granddaughter of Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy to India, and the face of Ralph Lauren for 10 years.

Now, Hicks is an interior designer who has published 3 design books and left life in London to settle on Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

She is going to be in town for two speaking engagements on March 22.

Times and locations:

Tampa Yacht Club at 11:30 a.m.

Hicks will speak on her life and her coffee table book, "Island Style."

Oxford Exchange 6-8 p.m

Hicks will speak on her life and career.