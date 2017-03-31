Farm Share brings free produce to Pinellas County

- Many families lined up in Clearwater Friday for the gift of nutritious, free fruit and vegetables.

The produce was distributed by a program called Farm Share, and for many it's a saving grace.

Mary Louis took home bags full of produce that didn't cost her a dime. She is one of the many Pinellas County residents who came to the free event.

"It's for people that aren't able to buy their produce and this will help them out a lot," said Louis.

Farm Share is a non-profit dedicated to getting nutritious food to those in need, from farms all over Florida.

"This is our first time in Clearwater, but this is our fourth Farm Share in Pinellas County that we've done," said Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice. "We have several areas of Pinellas County we call food deserts, where they don't have easy access to a grocery store, produce stand and so the family doesn't get easy access to fruits and vegetables and so that's where we want to try and meet the need."

Residents will have more opportunities to take advantage of the program.

"The County Commission is embracing this Farm Share event and we want to continue to host them throughout the county," said Commissioner Justice.

For more information about Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org.