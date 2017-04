- Friends from all across Tampa Bay are gathering at Cotanchobee Park Saturday for the annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

The two mile walk starts at 9 a.m. and registration opens at 8 a.m.

The Best Buddies program promotes friendship and inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by encouraging one-on-one friendships with people in the community.

For more information go to www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/tampabay.