- First responders in the Tampa Bay area will get some special treats on Tuesday.

Sonny’s BBQ is celebrating first responders this May with what they’re calling “random acts of BBQ.” All current Police Officers, Firefighters and EMT’s are invited to Sonny’s for 50% off big deal combos on Tuesday.

Community members are also encouraged to submit their local heroes for a random act of BBQ celebration.

If you know a first responder who deserves recognition, you can go to this website, randomactsofbbq.com and fill out the online nomination form. Sonny’s will accept nominations through May 14th.