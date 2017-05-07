Faith in Action: Unity ride Seen on TV Faith in Action: Unity ride Police are coming together with the community for a walk aimed at unifying St. Pete.

Next Saturday, May 13th, a group of people will march from Unity Temple of Truth Church to St. Petersburg Police Department in a show of solidarity. The march begins at 10 am. It will end at the steps of the police department, where supporters will pray for officers and express their thanks.



"What I want it to really do is change the level of respect for what they actually do," organizer Marques Clark said.



St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is expected to speak at the event.



"We are the community. We are men and women from all walks of life who come together to serve St. Petersburg. Especially in these times, when we're really making an effort to reach out to the community, it's good to feel that support coming back," Assistant Chief of Police Jim Previtera said.



Unity Temple of Truth Church is located at 511 Prescott Avenue South in St.Petersburg. The public is invited to join.

