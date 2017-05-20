Earth Watch: i-Ride Sarasota

Temperatures are heating up and so is the traffic situation in Downtown Sarasota, but the city is offering up a green solution.

“We have a large population that live here. We have a lot of visitors and a lot of people staying in our hotels. We also have a large work force downtown," said Steve Stancel, General Manager of Economic Development for the City of Sarasota.

Avoid a headache and help the environment with the free energy efficient shuttle service. It runs from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. daily.

Since late March, seven low-speed electric vehicles travel a 2.4 square mile radius in beautiful Downtown Sarasota.

“We have ourselves an economical, efficient transit system,” said Stancel.

Just flag one down or give i-Ride a call at 941-444-2585. Wait times average only five to 10 minutes.

“The driver makes his money from tips and the vendor makes their money for advertisements on the vehicle. The city is subsiding the system for the first two years,” he said.

Each Gotcha Ride, which stands for Green Operated Transit Carrying Humanity Around, runs fully charged for about four hours.

“It can move people around on short trips. It's been a great response so far,” explained Stancel.

A fresh new concept that may expand with popularity.