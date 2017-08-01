Veterans can enjoy tax-free shopping

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 01 2017 05:01AM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 05:01AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Veterans can shoot shop tax-free.

Starting later this year, all honorably discharged veterans can shop tax-free online at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

You can get the same discounts you enjoyed at the stores on base while in the military. These days, many troops shop online, so the Exchange wants to compete against companies like Amazon and eBay.

Learn more here: http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/07/20/veterans-can-soon-shop-tax-free-at-exchange-online.html.

Sign up here: https://www.vetverify.org/form.xhtml.

