Local MasterChef joins Good Day Tampa Bay

- Sous Vide Pork Belly with Seared Scallops over Corn Veloute

Sous Vide Pork Belly

Ingredients

· 1/2 cup soy sauce

· 1/2 cup mirin

· 1/2 cup granulated sugar

· 2 tablespoons fish sauce

· 2 whole scallions, roughly chopped

· 3 medium cloves garlic, roughly chopped

· 1 (2-inch) chunk ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

· 2 1/2 pounds pork belly, in as large pieces as possible (preferably 1 or 2 whole slabs)

Directions

1. Preheat a sous-vide style water bath to 170°F (77°C). Combine soy sauce, mirin, sugar, fish sauce, scallions, garlic, and ginger in the bowl of a food processor. Process until vegetables are roughly pureed. Transfer pork belly and marinade to a food-saver style vacuum bag and seal. Alternatively, transfer to a heavy-duty gallon-sized freezer bag and seal by slowly submerging into a pot full of water, sealing the top just before it goes underwater to remove all air. Transfer to sous vide cooker and cook until completely tender, at least 18 hours and up to 24 is is even better!

2. Remove from pouch and portion the pork belly into four 1-inch (2.5-cm) thick slices.

3. On the stovetop, brush a heavy cast iron skillet lightly with extra virgin olive oil and heat on high. Sear the belly, rind side down, until golden and crunchy.

Seared Scallops

Ingredients

· 1 to 1 1/4 pounds dry sea scallops, approximately 16

· 2 teaspoons unsalted butter

· 2 teaspoons olive oil

· Kosher salt

· Freshly ground black pepper

· ½ cut lemon

Directions

1. Remove the small side muscle from the scallops, rinse with cold water and thoroughly pat dry.

2. Add the butter and oil to a 12 to 14-inch saute pan on high heat. Salt and pepper the scallops. Once the fat begins to smoke, gently add the scallops, making sure they are not touching each other. Sear the scallops for 1 1/2 minutes on each side. The scallops should have a 1/4-inch golden crust on each side while still being translucent in the center. Squeeze with half a lemon over the scallops Serve immediately.

Corn Veloute

Ingredients

· 5 ea. ears of yellow corn, kernels removed (should be 1 cup)

· 2 cups white mirepoix (onion, leek, celery, shallot and garlic), small diced

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

· Sachet (3 thyme sprigs, 1 bay leaf and 5 ea. black peppercorns tied in cheesecloth)

· 1 cup dry white wine

· Filtered water

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 2 tablespoons whole butter, cubed

· 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the mirepoix; reduce the heat and sauté until soft. Avoid color on the mirepoix. De-glaze with the wine and reduce until almost dry. Add corncobs, sachet and filtered water to just cover the cobs. Bring the stock to boil, reduce to a simmer for 20-30 minutes until the corn flavor is apparent. Remove the sachet, corncobs and mirepoix through a strainer. Puree the stock with the yellow corn and pass the stock through a fine mesh sieve and reserve.

2. In heavy bottomed saucepan, melt the butter over low heat, blend in the flour and cook while stirring for four minutes.

3. Slowly add the corn stock to the roux, while stirring. Bring to a simmer, add the heavy cream and reduce to consistency. Chill and serve.