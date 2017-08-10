Additional tickets for Ed Sheeran at Amalie released Friday

Posted: Aug 10 2017 07:57PM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 07:57PM EDT

A limited number of seats are being released Friday for singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran's sold out August 29 show at Amalie Arena.

The tickets will be released Friday at 5 p.m. but it was unclear how many would be available. 

Tickets for the show originally went on sale back in March and Bay Area fans gobbled most of them up right away.

Fans hoping to get in on the last minute tickets Friday should check their internet connections ahead of time. They're likely to go fast! 

Tickets will be available through https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/0D00525CACDBBE7B#efeat4212

 

