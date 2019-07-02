< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Alaska brown bears can be seen in live video feasting after hibernation fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv/alaska-brown-bears-can-be-seen-in-live-video-feasting-after-hibernation" data-title="Alaska brown bears can be seen in live video feasting after hibernation" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv/alaska-brown-bears-can-be-seen-in-live-video-feasting-after-hibernation" addthis:title="Alaska brown bears can be seen in live video feasting after hibernation"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415821096.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415821096");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415821096-415821071"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: National Park Service&nbsp;/ Kevyn Jalone" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: National Park Service / Kevyn Jalone</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415821096-415821071" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 02 2019 06:06AM EDT KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (FOX 13) - Alaska is heating up with hungry bear activity.

Katmai National Park officials said they have spotted some furry friends as brown bears return to Brooks Falls after a long hibernating season. The bears were last seen in the park back in October 2018.

These are the experts when it comes to fishing, and have wasted no time going to work, catching loads of salmon. You can see them for yourselves through an Explore live camera.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources lists the brown bear as critically endangered. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay area Independence Day fireworks schedule</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the Tampa Bay area celebrates Independence Day again in 2019, there are plenty of fireworks shows and other events around Central Florida.</p><p>Here's a list of where and when; look for your community but be sure to check the date -- not all displays are on July 4.</p><p>TAMPA: "Boom by the Bay" </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/new-flooding-designation-in-tampa-could-mean-hefty-costs-for-homeowners" title="New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners" data-articleId="415728204" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_0_7462599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_0_7462599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_0_7462599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_0_7462599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_0_7462599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you live in Tampa, a designation you may never have even heard of could drop your property's value." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sorboni Banerjee, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you live in Tampa, a designation you may never have even heard of could drop your property's value.</p><p>The city's attempt to manage storm water issues could cause a flood of financial problems for homeowners.</p><p>A Tampa resident showed FOX 13's Sorboni Banerjee the South Tampa lot where her dream retirement home was supposed to be built.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/solutions-sought-for-algae-woes" title="Solutions sought for algae woes" data-articleId="415822419" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/06/still-2019-02-06-15h56m25s234_1549486620810_6727713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Solutions sought for algae woes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Experts looking into toxic algae outbreaks that have exploded in state waterways want to know if anyone has a proven, innovative cleanup strategy that can be used.</p><p>And they want to know quickly.</p><p>The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is formally accepting information through July 15 on ways to prevent, combat or clean up harmful algal blooms in freshwater bodies and estuaries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-man-fights-off-shark-while-spearfishing-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_7463284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_20190702085306"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clearwater man fights off shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/burger-king-customer-arrested-for-throwing-hot-coffee-at-employee"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/ANASTASIA%20LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg_7463106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ANASTASIA LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burger King customer arrested for throwing hot coffee at employee</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/new-flooding-designation-in-tampa-could-mean-hefty-costs-for-homeowners"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_1_7462600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="After_buying_lot__redline_status_prevent_1_20190702024042"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New flooding designation in Tampa could mean hefty costs for homeowners</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-with-disability-gifted-custom-golf-cart-after-his-was-stolen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Strangers_gift_disabled_man_new_golf_car_3_7462784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Strangers_gift_disabled_man_new_golf_car_3_20190702023416"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man with disability gifted custom golf cart after his was stolen</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/seen-on-tv/alaska-brown-bears-can-be-seen-in-live-video-feasting-after-hibernation" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/brown%20bear_1562061945956.jpg_7463097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x20;Service&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x2f;&#x20;Kevyn&#x20;Jalone" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alaska brown bears can be seen in live video feasting after hibernation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/broward-sheriff-removed-after-parkland-shooting-running-for-old-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/7V-%20Broward%20Sheriff_WTVTeef3_146.mxf.00_00_01_55.Still001_1562061607339.jpg_7463096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/7V-%20Broward%20Sheriff_WTVTeef3_146.mxf.00_00_01_55.Still001_1562061607339.jpg_7463096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/7V-%20Broward%20Sheriff_WTVTeef3_146.mxf.00_00_01_55.Still001_1562061607339.jpg_7463096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/7V-%20Broward%20Sheriff_WTVTeef3_146.mxf.00_00_01_55.Still001_1562061607339.jpg_7463096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/7V-%20Broward%20Sheriff_WTVTeef3_146.mxf.00_00_01_55.Still001_1562061607339.jpg_7463096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Broward sheriff removed after Parkland shooting running for old job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/xfl-s-plans-for-upcoming-season-starting-to-take-shape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/12/05/XFL_KICKOFF_DATE_SET_FOR_EARLY_2020__VO_SOT___EYVI_WTVT17c8_186.mp4.00_01_12_17.Still004_1544046337676_6491686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>XFL's plans for upcoming season starting to take shape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-man-fights-off-shark-while-spearfishing-in-the-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_7463284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_7463284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_7463284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_7463284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Clearwater_man_survives_shark_attack_1_7463284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clearwater man fights off shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/burger-king-customer-arrested-for-throwing-hot-coffee-at-employee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/ANASTASIA%20LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg_7463106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/ANASTASIA%20LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg_7463106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/ANASTASIA%20LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg_7463106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/ANASTASIA%20LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg_7463106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/ANASTASIA%20LANTIER_1562035848830.jpg_7463106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burger King customer arrested for throwing hot coffee at employee</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 