- Alaska is heating up with hungry bear activity.

Katmai National Park officials said they have spotted some furry friends as brown bears return to Brooks Falls after a long hibernating season. The bears were last seen in the park back in October 2018.

These are the experts when it comes to fishing, and have wasted no time going to work, catching loads of salmon. You can see them for yourselves through an Explore live camera.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources lists the brown bear as critically endangered. But, wildlife experts have said the species is still found across parts of North America and Euroasia.

