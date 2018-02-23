Pasco officials will retry school rezoning

- Pasco County Schools is taking another pass at rezoning its boundaries for middle and high schools.

The school system says it wants to alleviate overcrowding at certain schools by moving some students to other schools.

If this sounds familiar, it is.

The school system tried doing the same thing last year but a judge rejected the plan, saying officials violated open meeting laws.

So they're trying again and want to have a new zoning map ready by the fall.

There are several public workshops coming up in March. For more information and to see the maps, visit http://www.pasco.k12.fl.us/planning/rezoning/.