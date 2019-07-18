< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <article>
<section id="story418860221" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418860221" data-article-version="1.0">Stay in the 'Avo-condo' in Australia</h1>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Booking.com" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Booking.com</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418860221-418860096" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/avo%20condo_1563448580740.jpg_7531391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Booking.com" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Booking.com</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv/stay-in-the-avo-condo-in-australia">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:16AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> your next vacation to Australia. </p><p><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/au/avocondo.html">On Booking.com</a>, the website just listed a small camper that looks like an avocado cut in half. It's also filled with avocado-themed goodies and furniture. You'll have to travel around the world to stay there though, but the view alone would be worth it.</p><p>The Avo-condo is set up near the Sydney Opera House. </p><p>It's only available for two nights July 31, which is National Avocado Day, and August 1. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Seen on TV" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401437" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Seen on TV Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/young-kindness-warrior-hosting-toy-drive-on-saturday-for-hospitalized-kids-like-him" title="Young 'kindness warrior' hosting toy drive on Saturday for hospitalized kids like him" data-articleId="418865040" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Eric_explains_his_latest_toy_drive_goal_0_7531684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Eric_explains_his_latest_toy_drive_goal_0_7531684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Eric_explains_his_latest_toy_drive_goal_0_7531684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Eric_explains_his_latest_toy_drive_goal_0_7531684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Eric_explains_his_latest_toy_drive_goal_0_7531684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric knows first-hand how boring and lonely it can be in the hospital, which is why his kindness is coming full circle. He is holding his own toy drive that will eventually go to St. Joseph's Christmas in July event, which takes place July 26." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young 'kindness warrior' hosting toy drive on Saturday for hospitalized kids like him</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Walter Allen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 11 years old, Eric Piburn has faced health problems all of his life, but has kept himself busy through acts of kindness . That continues with his next toy drive for kids like him.</p><p>Eric is in need of a heart and double lung transplant. He has endured four open-heart surgeries. Because of this, he has spent many days of his childhood at hospitals and doctor visits. </p><p>He knows first-hand how boring and lonely it can be in the hospital, which is why his kindness is coming full circle. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/get-the-scoop-on-national-ice-cream-day-deal-in-tampa-bay" title="Get the scoop on National Ice Cream Day deals in Tampa Bay" data-articleId="418668922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/17/GETTY_ice%20cream_041719_1555515129881.png_7120999_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Get the scoop on National Ice Cream Day deals in Tampa Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>National Ice Cream Day is one of the sweetest days of the year. It also means there are plenty of deals to celebrate.</p><p>The holiday falls on Sunday, July 21, this year. President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month 34 years ago.</p><p>The freebies and deals can be found below :</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/our-aim-foundation-saving-lives-and-creating-opportunity" title="Our Aim Foundation: Saving lives and creating opportunity" data-articleId="418696424" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Foundation_saves_lives__creates_opportun_12_7530507_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nisha Mandani and her group of doctors are changing the lives of children in impoverished countries." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Our Aim Foundation: Saving lives and creating opportunity</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nisha Mandani and her group of doctors are changing the lives of children in impoverished countries.</p><p>“We were always taught how to help people in need,” she said. </p><p>11 years ago, Nisha founded the Our Aim Foundation to help ease poverty and eliminate abuse around the world. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-firefighters-test-advanced-rescue-drones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Manatee_crews_use_drones_to_fight_fires_5_7531108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Manatee_crews_use_drones_to_fight_fires_5_20190718023858"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida firefighters test and fly advanced rescue drones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sea-world-helps-whale-tangled-in-buoys-off-australia-s-gold-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Sea World via Storyful" title="sea world rescue_1563456054990.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sea World helps whale tangled in buoys off Australia's Gold Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/milwaukee-county-zoo-welcomes-baby-giraffe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_20190718122758"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby giraffe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-kindness-warrior-hosting-toy-drive-on-saturday-for-hospitalized-kids-like-him"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/02/vlcsnap-2018-08-02-14h31m02s083_1533234731315_5879150_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2018-08-02-14h31m02s083_1533234731315.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young 'kindness warrior' hosting toy drive on Saturday for hospitalized kids like him</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sea-world-helps-whale-tangled-in-buoys-off-australia-s-gold-coast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sea%20world%20rescue_1563456054990.jpg_7531578_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sea&#x20;World&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sea World helps whale tangled in buoys off Australia's Gold Coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/moped-rider-killed-in-crash-involving-a-truck-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/waters%20avenue%20crash_1563456554271.jpg_7531581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Moped rider killed in crash involving a truck in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-shouting-you-die-kills-more-than-30-at-japan-anime-studio" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/18/GettyImages-1156206162_1563456083378_7531673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOPSHOT&#x20;-&#x20;This&#x20;aerial&#x20;view&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;rescue&#x20;and&#x20;recover&#x20;scene&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;at&#x20;an&#x20;animation&#x20;company&#x20;building&#x20;killed&#x20;some&#x20;two&#x20;dozen&#x20;people&#x20;in&#x20;Kyoto&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;JIJI&#x20;PRESS&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;AFP&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shouting 'You die' kills more than 30 at Japan anime studio</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/southwest-surprises-passengers-with-free-nintendo-switch-on-comic-con-flight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/free%20nintendo%20switch_1563453586122.jpg_7531553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/free%20nintendo%20switch_1563453586122.jpg_7531553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/free%20nintendo%20switch_1563453586122.jpg_7531553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/free%20nintendo%20switch_1563453586122.jpg_7531553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/free%20nintendo%20switch_1563453586122.jpg_7531553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lauren&#x20;Moore&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Southwest surprises passengers with free Nintendo Switch on Comic-Con flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/milwaukee-county-zoo-welcomes-baby-giraffe" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Baby_giraffe_born_at_Wisconsin_zoo_0_7531719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes baby giraffe</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 