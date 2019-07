- If avocados are one of your favorite things to eat, you may want to consider staying in the "Avo-condo" on your next vacation to Australia.

On Booking.com, the website just listed a small camper that looks like an avocado cut in half. It's also filled with avocado-themed goodies and furniture. You'll have to travel around the world to stay there though, but the view alone would be worth it.

The Avo-condo is set up near the Sydney Opera House.

It's only available for two nights July 31, which is National Avocado Day, and August 1. Bookings open July 29.

LINK: You can view the listing by clicking here.



