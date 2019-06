- For those who have a vacation horror story, there is a chance to do it all over again -- but the right way.

The American Society of Travel Advisors is launching a vacation do-over contest. One person will get $10,000 to re-do their ruined trip. But this time, a travel advisor will plan everything out so it all goes smoothly.

All you have to do is send in your disaster story. The deadly is July 19.

LINK: For more information, head over to Travel Sense's website.

