There is a contest that will help you redo your ruined vacation Are you looking for your dream job? Well, we might have found it for you if you love being on the beach and the warm weather. And get this, the job pays $10,000 a month. data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/11/10/generic_beach_photo_1510353333648_4504290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Are you looking for your dream job? Are you looking for your dream job? Well, we might have found it for you if you love being on the beach and the warm weather. And get this, the job pays $10,000 a month. By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 20 2019 05:27AM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - For those who have a vacation horror story, there is a chance to do it all over again -- but the right way.

The American Society of Travel Advisors is launching a vacation do-over contest. One person will get $10,000 to re-do their ruined trip. But this time, a travel advisor will plan everything out so it all goes smoothly.

All you have to do is send in your disaster story. The deadly is July 19.

LINK: For more information, head over to Travel Sense's website. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Seen on TV" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401437" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Seen on TV Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/visit-to-animal-shelter-changes-life-of-local-teen" title="Visit to animal shelter changes life of local teen" data-articleId="413584812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Girl_writes_books_to_help_animals_0_7420853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena Schulz’s book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Visit to animal shelter changes life of local teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Selena Schulz's book "Squeaky Surprise" has special meaning.</p><p>"I decided to write the books because I think they are going to make an impact on kids so that they will be inspired to chance the community around them," Selena explained. </p><p>She's only 13 years old, but Selena has already written and published three books.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bare-knuckle-fighting-feud-to-play-out-at-fairgrounds" title="Bare Knuckle Fighting feud to play out at Fairgrounds" data-articleId="413615569" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bare_knuckle_beef_to_play_out_in_Tampa_0_7420550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bare_knuckle_beef_to_play_out_in_Tampa_0_7420550_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bare_knuckle_beef_to_play_out_in_Tampa_0_7420550_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bare_knuckle_beef_to_play_out_in_Tampa_0_7420550_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bare_knuckle_beef_to_play_out_in_Tampa_0_7420550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The two fighters have had a legitimate long-standing feud that fight fans know, all center around super-star Conor Mcgregor. They'll settle that beef hand to hand in front of 1000s of screaming fans." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bare Knuckle Fighting feud to play out at Fairgrounds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the first time, Florida is playing host to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); essentially boxing, minus the gloves. </p><p>The event is Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds and setup was well underway Wednesday at the Expo Hall.</p><p>“Why Bare Knuckle Fighting? Because it’s something new, it's pure as it gets, it’s exciting. It has the cuts, it has the little bit of gruesome aspect,” said David Feldman, BKFC’s president. “Nonstop action all night long.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/we-live-here/made-in-tamp-bay-st-pete-photography-studio-makes-fantasies-come-true" title="St. Pete photography studio makes fantasies come true" data-articleId="413597377" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Become_your_fantasy_with_Wild_Artistry_P_20_7420315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A photographer in St. Petersburg, Florida is helping people step out of their comfort zones and into their own fantasies." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Pete photography studio makes fantasies come true</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A photographer in St. Petersburg, Florida is helping people step out of their comfort zones and into their own fantasies.</p><p>The owner of Wild Artistry Photography, Hannah Davis says 95% of her clients have never before done anything like what she does.</p><p>Davis works with a children, brides, couples, and everyone in between to make their imaginations a reality. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/baby-giraffe-at-cincinnati-zoo-goes-for-a-run-just-one-day-after-birth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_7422083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_20190620105012"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo goes for a run just one day after birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police DeSantis signs bill lifting sidewalk restrictions on electric scooters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/baby-giraffe-at-cincinnati-zoo-goes-for-a-run-just-one-day-after-birth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_7422083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_7422083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_7422083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_7422083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/1_day_old_giraffe_loves_to_run_0_7422083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby giraffe at Cincinnati Zoo goes for a run just one day after birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sacramento&#x20;Police&#x20;Officer&#x20;Tara&#x20;O&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Sullivan&#x2c;&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;June&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;while&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;domestic&#x20;disturbance&#x20;call&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Sacramento&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-deputy-arrested-for-trying-to-luring-winter-haven-child-for-sex-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/fox-across-florida_1441330595622_157479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida deputy arrested for trying to lure Winter Haven child for sex, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-files-motion-to-delay-resentencing-in-carlie-brucia-murder-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/05/carlie%20brucia_1522951604281.jpg_5292497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/05/carlie%20brucia_1522951604281.jpg_5292497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/05/carlie%20brucia_1522951604281.jpg_5292497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/05/carlie%20brucia_1522951604281.jpg_5292497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/05/carlie%20brucia_1522951604281.jpg_5292497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State files motion to delay resentencing in Carlie Brucia murder case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 