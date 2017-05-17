Sponsored advertising: The future of flavor is at your fingertips

The old way of doing things may be fine for some, but for newer generations, change is preferred. One company striving to change with this new consumer ideology is McDonald’s®.
McDonald’s® is once again pushing customer experience in interesting new directions meant to enhance, streamline and simplify. With the introduction of their Signature Crafted® Recipe sandwiches and kiosk ordering with table service, diners can enjoy a richer experience with greater choices, quality menu options and enhanced convenience. Because setting, service and offerings matter.
Signature Crafted® Recipe sandwiches offer guests a supremely customized experience: a choice of protein, flavor profile and the bun that brings it all together. Proteins range from ¼ lb.* 100% beef patty to buttermilk crispy chicken or artisan grilled chicken. Flavor profiles are fresh and bold — like Pico Guacamole with guacamole made with Hass avocados and freshly prepared pico de gallo made with roma tomatoes; Sweet BBQ Bacon with BBQ sauce made with sweet onions, golden crispy onions and thick-cut, Applewood-smoked bacon; or Maple Bacon Dijon with grilled onions, creamy Dijon sauce and thick-cut, Applewood-smoked bacon with sweet maple seasoning. Guests then choose an artisan roll or sesame seed bun to house their creation.
Ordered from a convenient touch screen kiosk, food is hand delivered to the table, elevating the overall McDonald’s® dining experience.
With quality ingredients, bold flavors, touchscreen technology and table service, McDonald’s® invites diners to discover, enjoy and share bold new tastes and an elevated restaurant experience.
