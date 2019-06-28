The U.S. Women’s National Team will face hosts France in the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal, and it’s not just the fans who can’t wait for the match.

"I hope it's huge and crazy. That's what it should be," U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe said after the match was set. "This is the best game, this is what everybody wanted. I think we wanted it, seems like they're up for it, you guys are of course are up for it, and all the fans."

The match between the U.S. and France has been highly anticipated since the tournament draw in December with France hoping to become the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles.