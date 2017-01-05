Plant, Jefferson high schools take wrestling outside Sports Plant, Jefferson high schools take wrestling outside The Plant High School wrestling team shows us a new approach to a contact sport Wednesday.

They took their home opening match against opponents from Jefferson High outside.

The non-traditional match was held on the football field. It’s a first for Tampa high school sports.

Plant High Coach Bryan Kenney said the team hoped to drum up support with the outdoor game, and to piggyback on the success of the school’s football team.

“It feels great. Hopefully it will become a plant tradition. Every year, if they had a match like this, that’d be great to know I was the first one out here. The first one doing this kind of thing,” senior Jake Kuzmick said.

The first football field wrestling match in Tampa was a one-of-a-kind event. Coach Kenney said he got the idea for the outdoor match from a college match he attended.

He hopes the team will do it again next year.