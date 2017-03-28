Bay Area teenager to compete at Augusta

- At 13 years old, Norah Catlin is living her dream. In her age group, she's a master among her competition on golf course.

Just last year, Norah was named the Greater Tampa Junior Golf Association's player of the year after winning five out nine tournaments. This year she's topped an even bigger field, earning a trip to compete at the Masters in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships -- a national competition that began from a field of 65,000.

Norah is one of 10 that compete in her age group for the title.

"I'm still processing it and we have a week to go,” she said. "I'm definitely excited and feel honored to go and play such a great course."

Adding to the pressure of playing on the biggest stage in golf is that Norah will have just six shots to shine.

"I'm definitely nervous,” she smiled. "I think it's good to be nervous. It shows that you care for it. I'm not overwhelmed with nerves, but it definitely means something for me. So I'm going to try to do my best."

To compete at Augusta, it's going to take a lot more accuracy. Norah gets just two drives, two chips, and two putts. But it's not so much the competition that she's looking forward to; it's the champions -- and one in particular.

"Last year Bubba Watson went,” said Norah. "So I hope he's going to go this year. He's just so nice. He appears that way on TV. He's a great golfer."

Norah has already won just making it to the Masters event, but would she feel to walk away as a Masters champion?

"That would be an amazing thing to win at Augusta,” she added. “That's just amazing."