Rowdies' Neill Collins goes viral for pranking son

By: Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports

Posted:Apr 11 2017 07:47PM EDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 07:52PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Rowdies Neill Collins wishes he could get the same reaction from the goalies he scores on as he did out of his son on April Fool's Day.

Last week we showed you the trick that Collin's played on his 5-year old son. Since then the video has gone viral and his son is now an internet star.

Collins talked with Fox's 13 Kevin O'Donnell about the reaction he's been getting from making his son cry. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories