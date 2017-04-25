Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after this season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (FOX / file)
CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 13) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will put his car in park at the end of this cup season. Hendrick Motorsports announced this morning that the NASCAR fan favorite plans to retire.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, is in the middle of his 18th full-time season. He has battled ongoing health issues related to concussions suffered through years of wrecks.

A press conference is expected this afternoon.

