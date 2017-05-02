USF football player arrested on sex charges

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A University of South Florida football player is facing some serious charges.

Late Monday night, campus police took Ladarrius Jackson into custody.  The 22-year-old is facing charges of false imprisonment and sexual battery.

An update from the USF Police Department this morning did not mention Jackson by name, but said that an alleged sexual battery occurred at a resident hall “involving a female student and a USF football player” who knew each other.

No physical injuries were reported to police, they added.

Jackson was a highly-recruited defensive end out of Alabama and has only been with USF for a year.

