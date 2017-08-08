VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotter makes incredible basketball shot from helicopter

- The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their amazing trick shots and entertaining exhibitions, but one of their current players may have just outdone himself with his latest feat.

Last year, Globetrotters player Bull Bullard made an incredible basket while swinging on a cable at around 60 miles per hour on an amusement park ride called the SkyCoaster at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey.

One year later, Bull has returned – this time taking a helicopter around 210 feet in the air – to drain an unbelievable shot at a basket placed on the beach.

To give you some perspective on difficult his shot was, Bull said the giant Ferris wheel at Morey’s Piers is only 156 feet tall. His shot becomes the highest basketball shot ever made from an aircraft, according to the Harlem Globetrotters.

Watch the amazing trick shot below: (App users: Click here to see video)