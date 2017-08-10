Tim Tebow, St. Lucie Mets take on Tampa Yankees

- One of Florida's favorite athletes is coming to Tampa Bay.

The Tim Tebow baseball experiment comes to Tampa Thursday night.



A sellout crowd is expected as Tebow’s Minor League Baseball team, St. Lucie Mets, take on the Tampa Yankees.



Tickets are still available, however, many of the seats next to the visitors’ dugout are sold out.



The former college and NFL star has brought out massive crowds even during his minor league baseball career.



He’s going to be in town for the next week and a half, playing the Tampa Yankees through Sunday.



The St. Lucie Mets will play in Clearwater against the Phillies from August 14 to 17, then taking on the Dunedin Blue Jays starting August 18.



Tebow’s star power has brought record crowds for the St. Lucie Mets home games.



Thursday’s game against the Tampa Yankees starts at 7 p.m. You can check for ticket availability here.