Tim Tebow, St. Lucie Mets take on Tampa Yankees

By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 10 2017 06:32AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 06:34AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - One of Florida's favorite athletes is coming to Tampa Bay.

The Tim Tebow baseball experiment comes to Tampa Thursday night.

A sellout crowd is expected as Tebow’s Minor League Baseball team, St. Lucie Mets, take on the Tampa Yankees.

Tickets are still available, however, many of the seats next to the visitors’ dugout are sold out.

The former college and NFL star has brought out massive crowds even during his minor league baseball career.

He’s going to be in town for the next week and a half, playing the Tampa Yankees through Sunday.

The St. Lucie Mets will play in Clearwater against the Phillies from August 14 to 17, then taking on the Dunedin Blue Jays starting August 18.

Tebow’s star power has brought record crowds for the St. Lucie Mets home games.

Thursday’s game against the Tampa Yankees starts at 7 p.m. You can check for ticket availability here.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Tim Tebow, St. Lucie Mets take on Tampa Yankees
  • Red Sox beat Rays 8-2 for 8th straight win
  • Tiger Woods pleads not guilty to impaired driving
  • Sale strikes out 13 Rays, Red Sox win seventh straight, 2-0
  • VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotter makes incredible basketball shot from helicopter
  • Tampa Bay Rowdies player represented Jamaica in CONCACAF Gold Cup
  • University of South Florida releases on-campus football stadium study results
  • Souza, Dickerson lift Rays over Astros 5-3
  • Pruitt, Rays bullpen combine to top Keuchel, Astros 3-0
  • Former Florida, NFL QB John Reaves found dead at age 67