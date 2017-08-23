Trop game reborn as 'Gasparilla Bowl'

- Say goodbye to Bitcoin. The St. Petersburg Bowl has a new sponsor and a new name. Bad Boys Mowers has signed on to sponsor the game.

The annual football postseason game at Tropicana Field will now be known as the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, at least through the 2019 season.

"I think it brings an edge to it. I think it brings a little attitude. And we're excited because we're going to promote it and have a lot of dealers come from all over the U.S.,” offered Phil Pulley, the president and CEO of Bad Boys Mowers. “It brings an edge to college football which we all love."

The Gasparilla Bowl is one of eight postseason bowl games taking place here in Florida. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, December 21.