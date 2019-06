- For the first time, Florida is playing host to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); essentially boxing, minus the gloves.

The event is Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds and setup was well underway Wednesday at the Expo Hall.

“Why Bare Knuckle Fighting? Because it’s something new, it's pure as it gets, it’s exciting. It has the cuts, it has the little bit of gruesome aspect,” said David Feldman, BKFC’s president. “Nonstop action all night long.”

Continue reading below

Headlining the card, former world champion boxer turned commentator Paulie Malignaggi taking on former UFC fighter Artem Lobov.

“For him, my goal is to make his face fall off, bro. I want his face to peel off in front of me,” Malignaggi told FOX 13’s Josh Cascio.

“It is going to be painful for Paulie. There’s going to be a lot of blood. He's going to have very few teeth left after this,” Lobov said to Cascio.

The two fighters have had a long-standing feud that fight fans know, centered around superstar Conor Mcgregor. They'll settle that beef hand-to-hand in front of 1000s of screaming fans.

“If you’re giving me a chance to beat up on a guy I don’t like and you're going to be paying me for it, too. I think is a win-win situation,” Malignaggi said.

For more information or to get tickets, visit https://www.bareknuckle.tv/.