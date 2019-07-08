< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Belleair to host new LPGA tournament next year b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416904561");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416904561_416940105_182194"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416904561_416940105_182194";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416940105","video":"582218","title":"Belleair%20to%20host%20new%20LPGA%20tournament%20next%20year","caption":"Monday%20morning%2C%20the%20LPGA%20Tour%20announced%20it%20will%20be%20making%20its%20return%20to%20Tampa%20Bay%20next%20year%20after%20a%2030-year%20hiatus.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F08%2FBelleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F08%2FBelleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_next_year_582218_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657233121%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_D2ZZcM5xVBjy2odayT090Quelw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fbelleair-to-host-new-lpga-tournament-next-year"}},"createDate":"Jul 08 2019 06:32PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416904561_416940105_182194",video:"582218",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Monday%2520morning%252C%2520the%2520LPGA%2520Tour%2520announced%2520it%2520will%2520be%2520making%2520its%2520return%2520to%2520Tampa%2520Bay%2520next%2520year%2520after%2520a%252030-year%2520hiatus.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_next_year_582218_1800.mp4?Expires=1657233121&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=_D2ZZcM5xVBjy2odayT090Quelw",eventLabel:"Belleair%20to%20host%20new%20LPGA%20tournament%20next%20year-416940105",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fsports%2Fbelleair-to-host-new-lpga-tournament-next-year"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Merissa Lynn (FOX 13)
Posted Jul 08 2019 04:05PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 06:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 06:34PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416904561").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416904561").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-416904561" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416904561-416939690"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416904561-416939690" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Belleair_to_host_new_LPGA_tournament_nex_0_7489448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416904561" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BELLEAIR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It will be a short drive down the road to drive a golf ball at the newly renovated Pelican Golf Club. </p><p>Monday morning, the LPGA Tour announced it will be making its return to Tampa Bay next year after a 30-year hiatus. </p><p>"I'm just really excited to have a tournament where I can drive to!" exclaimed Brittany Altomare, a six-year pro on the LPGA Tour. </p><p>The Pelican Women's Championship Presented by DEX Imaging will feature a field of 144 players vying for a $1.75 million purse.</p><p>"I hope the fans get behind this," said LPGA commissioner Michael Whan. "When you see this come to town, expect the Olympics. Players from all over the world. Camera crews from all over the world. It's going to be showcased and televised all over the world. This is going to be a great hometown event, but the rest of the world is going to watch," he said. </p> <div id='continue-text-416904561' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416904561' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416904561' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416904561', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416904561'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Altomare, who resides in Tampa, isn't the only one looking forward to a hometown tournament. Nelly Korda is from Bradenton, and currently ranked number 10 in the world. </p><p>"I'm going to have a lot of family and friends, hopefully, that will come out," she said. "A lot of girls on Tour live in Florida, so I think this is really going to be a very family-filled event and I just think it's going to be a blast!" </p><p>According to Whan, it will also drive money into the local economy. </p><p>"If you think about it, we bring media trucks and families. We bring caddies and coaches, and families and players. We bring all of the entourage that follows them, and then you've got fans that come in from all of Florida to see this," said Whan. "You should expect a significant economic impact, somewhere in the $15-$35 million range is a typical LPGA media economic impact." </p><p>It's a hole-in-one for these women, and the city of Belleair. </p><p>Tournament week will be May 11-17, 2020. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays confident first half success is only the beginning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kevin O'Donnell, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Rays have backed up all of their talk coming out of spring training in the first half of the season. </p><p>"I don't think any of us are really surprised," said Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe. "Like you said, everybody coming out of spring training knew what we were capable of doing." </p><p>Brandon Lowe has led the way. He has put up team leading numbers that have him as the front-runner for the American League rookie of the year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-member-of-us-women-s-soccer-team-celebrates-world-cup-victory" title="Former member of US Women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory" data-articleId="416787899" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/vlcsnap-2019-07-07-22h34m20s385_1562553612549_7486263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former member of US Women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No one is more thrilled about the U.S. Women's Soccer Team just winning the World Cup than one Land O' Lakes woman, who was on the winning team back in 1999.</p><p>Danielle Fotopoulos watched the game from home with her kids.</p><p>"I was jumping up and down. The boys were jumping up and down, high fiving," Fotopoulos told FOX 13.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/defense-pair-of-goals-give-uswnt-4th-world-cup-title" title="Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title" data-articleId="416738671" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160609687_1562521950645_7485534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160609687_1562521950645_7485534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160609687_1562521950645_7485534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160609687_1562521950645_7485534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1160609687_1562521950645_7485534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense, pair of goals give USWNT 4th World Cup title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jesse Ullmann </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.</p><p>The Netherlands had other thoughts though and were able to frustrate the Americans. 