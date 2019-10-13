< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Simone Biles sets all-time medal record at gymnastics worlds class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/biles-sets-record-for-most-medals-at-gymnastics-world-championship" data-title="Simone Biles sets all-time medal record at gymnastics worlds" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/biles-sets-record-for-most-medals-at-gymnastics-world-championship" addthis:title="Simone Biles sets all-time medal record at gymnastics worlds"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-432113483.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-432113483");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-432113483-432113458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-432113483-432113458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/GettyImages-1180798360_1570985177466_7695704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" By JAMES ELLINGWORTH, AP Sports Writer
Posted Oct 13 2019 12:46PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-432113483").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-432113483").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-432113483" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STUTTGART, Germany (AP)</strong> - Everyone counts Simone Biles' medals except Simone Biles.</p><p>Winning her 24th and 25th world championship medals in beam and floor Sunday put the United States gymnast top of the all-time medal charts for the championships.</p><p>Biles won five gold medals this week. If she can repeat that at next year's Olympics it would be a feat no female gymnast has managed at a single Games.</p><p>But for Biles, it's not about the statistics.</p><p>"I can't be more thrilled with the performance that I put out at this world championships," she said. The medal record? "I'm not a number person."</p> <div id='continue-text-432113483' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-432113483' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-432113483' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-432113483', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '432113483'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Aged 22, she's a hero to younger gymnasts who grew up watching her routines.</p><p>"I'm second in the world after Simone Biles, and she's obviously so amazing. And to be second is super crazy," the 16-year-old U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee said after taking silver behind Biles in Sunday's floor exercise. "I don't know how she's been doing this for so long."</p><p>Biles' 24th medal came on the beam, breaking a tie for 23 with Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.</p><p>Biles scored 15.066 after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.</p><p>That dismount is a sore point for Biles, who introduced the double-double to competition this season and had the skill officially named after her at the worlds - there are four Biles skills now. She feels the International Gymnastics Federation didn't reward it with a high enough difficulty rating.</p><p>"It's not worth the one-tenth (extra difficulty point). I'm sorry, it's just not," she said.</p><p>When her score was announced, guaranteeing the medal record, Biles leaped up from her seat with a broad smile and punched the air.</p><p>"I was really excited. I thought it was going to be at least a 14.8, 14.9, but to see 15, I was like, 'Well, that's pretty crazy,' so I was very proud," she said.</p><p>China took silver and bronze with Liu Tingting on 14.433 and Li Shijia on 14.3, respectively.</p><p>Biles won the floor exercise by a full point, scoring 15.133 despite a step out of bounds on one pass, and blew kisses to the audience after finishing her routine. Her U.S. teammate Lee won silver, her third medal of the championships, while Angelina Melnikova took bronze for Russia.</p><p>Biles' winning routine came after a long wait when Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva requested an inquiry into her score, during which time Biles sat on the edge of the floor.</p><p>Her earlier gold medals came in the team event Tuesday, the individual all-around Thursday and the vault Saturday.</p><p>A fifth place on uneven bars Saturday ended Biles' chances of winning a medal in all six events, which she did last year in her comeback world championships after a sabbatical in 2017.</p><p>The uneven bars are historically Biles' weakest event, though she still won a world silver in 2018, and two-time world champion Nina Derwael of Belgium is the strongest contender to stop a gold-medal sweep by Biles and the U.S. women's team at the Olympics.</p><p>Biles hasn't confirmed whether she'll continue to compete after next year's Olympics, so this week may have been her last at the world championships. Blowing kisses to the crowd wasn't meant as a goodbye to the competition, she said.</p><p>"It's just a good floor routine, farewell to just the end of this world championship chapter here in Stuttgart," she said.</p><p>Of her 25 career world medals, 19 are gold, against 12 of 23 for Scherbo.</p><p>Earlier, Russia's Nikita Nagornyy won the men's vault for his third gold medal of the championships. He's the first European man to win the vault since 2010.</p><p>Nagornyy scored an average 14.966 from his two vaults, beating his friend and Russian teammate Artur Dalaloyan into second place. The bronze went to Ukraine's Igor Radivilov.</p><p>The 38-year-old Romanian Marian Dragulescu, a four-time world champion, secured qualification for his fifth Olympics by placing fourth.</p><p>Britain won its second gold of the championships as Joe Fraser scored 15 points to win on parallel bars. Ahmet Önder was second for Turkey, with Japan's Kazuma Kaya third. Max Whitlock won Britain's first gold medal Saturday on pommel horse.</p><p>Arthur Mariano won gold for Brazil on the high bar, scoring 14.9 ahead of Tin Srbic for Croatia. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for first WTA title</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 13 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.</p><p>The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.</p><p>Gauff had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ufc-fight-night-returns-to-tampa" title="UFC Fight Night returns to Tampa" data-articleId="431969780" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/UFC_s_Jedrzejczyk__Waterson_take_Amalie__0_7694962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The main event is a matchup up of strawweight fighters, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson.  Jedrzejczyk splits her life between her native Poland and here in Florida, training out of Coconut Creek." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UFC Fight Night returns to Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The UFC returns to Tampa and Amalie Arena Saturday for UFC Fight Night.</p><p>The main event is a matchup up of strawweight fighters, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson . Jedrzejczyk splits her life between her native Poland and here in Florida, training out of Coconut Creek.</p><p>“Life in Florida is slow but I like it good beaches nice weather I’m an active person, I have so much,” Jedrzejczyk told FOX 13’s Josh Cascio.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/picks-n-pints-this-week-in-ncaa-college-football" title="Picks 'N' Pints: This week in NCAA College Football" data-articleId="431976744" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/Picks__N__Pints___Oct__11_6_7694567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/Picks__N__Pints___Oct__11_6_7694567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/Picks__N__Pints___Oct__11_6_7694567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/Picks__N__Pints___Oct__11_6_7694567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/11/Picks__N__Pints___Oct__11_6_7694567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith and FOX 13's Chirs Cato break down their picks for this week in NCAA College Football, plus enjoy some craft beverages at World of Beer, Tampa." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Picks 'N' Pints: This week in NCAA College Football</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 11 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Which sounds better: Oklabama or Alahoma? FOX 13's Chris Cato could not decide whether his alma mater, No. 1-ranked Alabama, or No. 6-ranked Oklahoma will win this week's matchup, so he chose both. </p><p>From the bar at World of Beer on Avion Park Boulevard in Tampa, FOX 13 Sports Director Scott Smith and Chris Cato make their 6-packs of picks for who will win this week's biggest NCAA College Football games. </p><p>They also try some tasty offerings from the tap. Ahead of Saturday, Oct. 12's games, Scott is drinking Ezra The Lion IPA from Hidden Springs Ale Works , located at 1631 N Franklin St. in Tampa, Florida and Chris is drinking Strawberry Letter 23, a sour beer from Duclaw Brewing Company in Baltimore, Maryland.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-officer-kills-woman-inside-her-home-while-8-year-old-was-inside"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="atatiana jefferson_1571000576121.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police officer kills woman inside her home while 8-year-old was inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-woman-battles-cancer-for-2nd-time-while-raising-money-for-pediatric-cancer-patients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/Woman_raises_money_for_pediatric_cancer__1_7695365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_raises_money_for_pediatric_cancer__1_20191013040151"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete woman battles cancer for 2nd time while raising money for pediatric cancer patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/wwii-veteran-in-central-florida-celebrates-100th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433_7695424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Veteran-turns-100_1570936866433.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>WWII veteran in central Florida celebrates 100th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/remote-area-medical-clinic-offers-free-healthcare-services-in-bradenton"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/12/Patients_can_receive_free_medical_care_a_2_7695520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Patients_can_receive_free_medical_care_a_2_20191013005626"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Remote Area Medical Clinic offers free healthcare services in Bradenton</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-missing-12-year-old-boy-in-north-port" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/kyle%20spicer%20north%20port_1571015454897.jpg_7695747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/kyle%20spicer%20north%20port_1571015454897.jpg_7695747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/kyle%20spicer%20north%20port_1571015454897.jpg_7695747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/kyle%20spicer%20north%20port_1571015454897.jpg_7695747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/kyle%20spicer%20north%20port_1571015454897.jpg_7695747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in North Port</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sunday-is-national-transfer-money-to-your-son-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/blur-cash-close-up-545065_1571006086005_7695662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/blur-cash-close-up-545065_1571006086005_7695662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/blur-cash-close-up-545065_1571006086005_7695662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/blur-cash-close-up-545065_1571006086005_7695662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/blur-cash-close-up-545065_1571006086005_7695662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sunday is National Transfer Money to Your Son Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/pilot-retiring-after-35-yrs-gives-wings-to-florida-toddler-with-down-syndrome" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/pilot-gives-wings-to-child-with-down-syndrome_1571005339750_7695661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Joe&#x20;Weis&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pilot retiring after 35 yrs gives wings to central Florida toddler with Down syndrome</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/illinois-football-team-makes-boy-7-with-cerebral-palsy-honorary-captain-for-a-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/image6_1571001427314_7695595_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/image6_1571001427314_7695595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/image6_1571001427314_7695595_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/image6_1571001427314_7695595_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/image6_1571001427314_7695595_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Brittany&#x20;Jenkins&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illinois football team makes boy, 7, with cerebral palsy honorary captain for a day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-officer-kills-woman-inside-her-home-while-8-year-old-was-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/13/atatiana%20jefferson_1571000576121.jpg_7695583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 