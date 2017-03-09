Buccaneers sign WR DeSean Jackson

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given Jameis Winston a speedy target, signing former Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson on the first day of free agency.

They had to flash some cash to make the deal happen, though. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the three-year contract is worth $35 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

If the Bucs don't re-sign free agent Vincent Jackson -- who finished last season on injured reserve with a knee injury -- then DeSean Jackson will help fill the void opposite Mike Evans.

"It is rare to find a player in free agency with the combination of speed and natural playmaking ability of a DeSean Jackson,” said General Manager Jason Licht. "DeSean is a smart, gifted athlete who has averaged more than 17 yards per reception throughout his nine-year career and he brings the type of veteran experience and deep threat receiving ability that will have an immediate impact on our offense."

The team also re-signed running back Jaquizz Rogers and safety Chris Conte.

Meanwhile, the Bears offered former Bucs backup quarterback Mike Glennon a deal reportedly worth as much as $40 million.