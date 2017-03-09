Buccaneers sign WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson scores a second quarter touchdown against the New York Giants on November 29, 2015. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 09 2017 04:31PM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 04:53PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given Jameis Winston a speedy target, signing former Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson on the first day of free agency.

They had to flash some cash to make the deal happen, though.  ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the three-year contract is worth $35 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

If the Bucs don't re-sign free agent Vincent Jackson -- who finished last season on injured reserve with a knee injury -- then DeSean Jackson will help fill the void opposite Mike Evans.

"It is rare to find a player in free agency with the combination of speed and natural playmaking ability of a DeSean Jackson,” said General Manager Jason Licht. "DeSean is a smart, gifted athlete who has averaged more than 17 yards per reception throughout his nine-year career and he brings the type of veteran experience and deep threat receiving ability that will have an immediate impact on our offense."

The team also re-signed running back Jaquizz Rogers and safety Chris Conte.

Meanwhile, the Bears offered former Bucs backup quarterback Mike Glennon a deal reportedly worth as much as $40 million.

