- A Tampa couple has their Buccaneers season tickets back after they were revoked for re-selling.

Rich and Carly Kennedy had been season ticket holders for 15 years, but they recently logged into their account and found their season pass membership revoked.

According to the Bucs, fewer than 200 fans had their tickets revoked for selling them online.

Following our story, the Kennedys had their tickets re-instated, but the Bucs say that won't necessarily be the case for everyone.